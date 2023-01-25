Support Local Journalism

To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14.

The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24, with music, lighting candles and a spiritual message given by Pastor Jim Mitchell.


