To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14.
The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24, with music, lighting candles and a spiritual message given by Pastor Jim Mitchell.
Alice King brought her LDS ward choir to perform Christmas music at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 18. The congregation joined in singing with the choir “Silent Night.” Keith Buithus, Interim Minister, delivered the Christmas message. Following the worship service, a potluck luncheon was provided in the Fellowship Hall. Along with homemade bread and rolls, a variety of soups, Italian Wedding Soup, Minestrone, clam chowder, white chili, and potato soup were served along with Pizzelle cookies, peppermint fudge, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate cake.
Children in the Preston 3rd Ward visited Santa December 6, in the nursery room before their ward Christmas dinner. They had ham, Funeral Potatoes, rolls, green salad, brownies and ice cream. Scott and Tara Smith played a piano duet, the youth sang Christmas carols and a poem was read about Christmas.
A large display of the Nativity was on the stage throughout the evening. The Mueller family played Christmas music on the violin, cello, piano, and sang, and the Primary children sang at the Preston 5th Ward “Winter Wonderland” Christmas party December 7. They had ham, Dutch Oven Potatoes, rolls, fruit and tossed green salads, cookies, cakes, and brownies. The tables were decorated with snowflakes.
A family reenacted the Nativity as narration was read and audio Christmas music played. The Primary children sang “Away in a Manger” in the Preston 10th Ward, December 8. Santa came and gave candy canes. Ham, beef brisket, baked potatoes, salad, rolls, pies and cakes was the menu. Tables were decorated with colorful ribbons down the center.
Narration and different groups sang through a reenactment of the Nativity with adults and children in the Preston 11th Ward, December 9. They had fried chicken, sour cream potatoes, tossed and jello salads, brownies, cookies, and apple crumble.
The audience sang carols, and Santa made a visit to the children after eating Beef Brisket, Funeral Potatoes, tossed green salad, jello salad, rolls, cakes and cookies served at the Preston 6th Ward, December 13.
Tables were covered with greenery and battery-operated candles adding festivity to the dinner of chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, green salad, rolls, peach cobbler and ice cream. The Primary children sang Christmas songs centered around Christ, the Young Women sang Christmas carols at the Preston 8th Ward December 13.
Over 200 people gathered for their Christmas party at the Preston 4th Ward, December 13. Ham, Funeral Potatoes, garlic green beans, rolls, brownies, lemon bars, and cake were served. The tables covered with white, green, and red tablecloths had presents, snowflakes, and candy canes down the center. The Primary sang carols.
Preston 1st Ward, December 20, ate ham, Dutch Oven Potatoes, tossed salad, rolls, and cookies on colored tablecloths with candy kisses down the center of the long tables. The Primary children sang Christmas songs, and the audience had a sing along.
The Grace Fellowship Church women had a cookie swap of decorated sugar cookie cut outs, Snickerdoodles, peanut butter, almond joy, and fudge December 15, at the home of Janice Mitchell along with sharing their favorite Christmas traditions.
The Preston 8th Ward Relief Society had a regift an item gift exchange December 8. Each woman was assigned a number. The wrapped gifts were in a pile in the center of the room. Going numerically in order, they could choose an unopened gift or an opened gift. For refreshments they had a variety of store-bought sugar cookies, candies, crackers and a cheese ball.
Preston 5th Ward Relief Society had an activity “Whoville Christmas” December 1. The women came in a Whoville costume for a contest for the best costume. They brought a white elephant gift. One of the women wrote a poem about Whoville mentioning right and left as they passed the gifts around right and left before they kept the gift. Refreshments were raspberry rolls, apples and dip and a hot chocolate bar.
The LoPine DUP Christmas party held December 5 at the Preston 10th Ward church building after the lesson given by Mary Judy on “The Guard at Fort Seminoe Wyoming.” Lois Palmer gave a history of her husband, Joel’s ancestor. The 9 members present had a gift in a sock exchange reading a story with the words left and right passing the sock left and right. Phyllis Vaterlaus was the hostess. She brought several of her manger sets to show the members and served pomegranate pudding tarts. Diana Barrington brought apple pie and cherry pie.
