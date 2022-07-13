Nothing says the 4th of July in America quite like the red, white and blue stripes and stars on the flags flying from houses, dotting the city sidewalks, parades, fireworks, camping, family reunions, and neighbors lighting their fireworks, fountains and sparklers until midnight for their family gatherings to help celebrate the birthday of the United States of America — July 4, 1776, to July 4, 2022 — 246 years later and the freedom we enjoy in this great land. July 4th is also a time to review the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the flag and the patriots who secured our freedom and liberty.
In the cool of the evening, venture over to the Larsen-Sant Library with the family to read the story board walk on the front lawn: “Goodnight Butterfly” by Ross Burach. Today, Wednesday, July 13, is also the “Stuffed Animal Sleepover” at 5 p.m., and the Literary Lovers “The Running Dream” at 7 p.m., at the library. See the calendar for the rest of the activities for this week.
The Summer Reading in the Park as well as the movies and the lunch with a free book has ended for the summer. Elementary, teens and adults can still participate in the Summer Reading program by picking up reading logs to read books in July. There are prizes and weekly drawings for those who turn in the reading logs by the end of the month. Then add a chain of the title for each of the books you read that is displayed in the library.
“Take Me Out To The Ball Game” hosted by the Preston South Stake Relief Society invited all Young Women and Relief Society sisters to gather on Friday, July 8, at the Weston Park for dinner and fun games. Hot dogs cooked in a smoker, salads, fruit, chips, drinks and cookies were served. Crazy Soft Ball, 9-Square in the Air, and volleyball were played by those who wanted to participate while others cheered them on during their game.
The Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society women had a fun activity this month “Swap ‘Til You Drop” where they brought gently-used clothing as well as household items they no longer use. There were 10 banquet tables set up full of purses, shoes, sandals, watches, candles, blenders, crock pot, sheets, socks, rugs, books, games, jewelry, toys, tops, skirts, crocheted doilies, embroidered dresser scarves, hangers, to name a few items. Left over items were donated to Deseret Industries. While they “shopped” they also enjoyed making an ice-cream sundae with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, peanuts, almonds, chocolate and caramel topping, and whipped cream and got in lots of visiting.
Before the sun goes down remember to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can keep the rocks or rehide them.
Six leaders and three people who helped on the food committee from the Preston 6th Ward went on the Preston South Stake Trek in Wyoming in June. “The highlight of the Trek was learning about the trials the pioneers went through and the faith they had to keep going,” reported April Dailey, Young Women’s President.
During the month of July, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open for tours to view pioneer artifacts and learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County. They are open Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Residents at the Heritage Living Center painted with watercolor paint for their Spin Art for their July 4th activity that looked like fireworks as they painted. They also look forward to every Friday when they play Bingo. Other activities included balloon squares, a horseshoe race, and as a CD of singers was played the residents had to identify who the singer was. A van took the residents for a ride in Preston looking for clues to the riddles and answers about the Seven Dwarves on poster board posted in church parking lots, softball diamonds and at the rodeo grounds. Their reward for guessing the answers was a caramel apple sucker.
To give time to plan and to register for this event “The Flip-Side of Knowing A Little Bit About Everything” is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, taught by Gloria Bagley. The event will be held at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Lunch, snacks, hot and cold drinks are included in the suggested donation of $35. To register call: 208-852-3451 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com