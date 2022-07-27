Support Local Journalism

A great big thank you to the Preston Rotary Club Spectacular Fireworks display they sponsored on Friday, July 22, for the Pioneer Day Celebration. Singer John Daley, Comedian Todd Johnson, and the Nate Burnam Band were featured prior to the fireworks. It was an enjoyable evening to gather as a community.

Cars and chairs to save their space are being set up along the parade route on 1st East in Preston for another time of gathering coming up this weekend, July 28, 29, and 30, for “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” starting with the traditional bands and floats nightly parades at 6:30 p.m. Other activities throughout the weekend include “City Of Fun” Carnival, Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, entertainment and booths at Benson Park and along State Street. The annual Preston City Amateur Golf Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chuck Wagon Breakfast prepared by the Preston 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 7-10 a.m.

