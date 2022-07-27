A great big thank you to the Preston Rotary Club Spectacular Fireworks display they sponsored on Friday, July 22, for the Pioneer Day Celebration. Singer John Daley, Comedian Todd Johnson, and the Nate Burnam Band were featured prior to the fireworks. It was an enjoyable evening to gather as a community.
Cars and chairs to save their space are being set up along the parade route on 1st East in Preston for another time of gathering coming up this weekend, July 28, 29, and 30, for “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo” starting with the traditional bands and floats nightly parades at 6:30 p.m. Other activities throughout the weekend include “City Of Fun” Carnival, Sidewalk Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with food, entertainment and booths at Benson Park and along State Street. The annual Preston City Amateur Golf Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chuck Wagon Breakfast prepared by the Preston 1st Ward Young Men and Young Women is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 7-10 a.m.
With the remodel of the rodeo arena now complete, the Kiwanis Burger Booth also now has more grills to cook on. Along with their burgers, they are also adding pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs at Rodeo Days. They are asking for volunteers to help them grill. Text or call Connie Young 208-851-0573 if you can volunteer.
Also support the Lions Club Food Booth located in tents under the bleachers in the same spot as they were last year and where their building was previously located who will serve their burgers noted Brad and Cyndi Wall, Lions’ Club members.
The Young Single Adult Ward had a service project for their Family Home Evening on Monday, July 18, at their ward building. They picked up six bags of a variety of donated boots from Deseret Industries (DI) along with polish, brushes and rags to polish the boots to be sold at DI for Preston Rodeo Days. The DI management acknowledges that the service of the group was generous and they are very appreciative for their help. What normally takes a week to accomplish that task of preparing the boots only took the group to do in 1-1/2 hours. The group had Sub sandwiches for refreshments.
“Be The Sunshine” was the theme for the Franklin Stake Girls Camp held June 14 for the younger girls at Hull Valley, reported Heather Locke, Preston 1st Ward Young Women’s President. “It was only a one-nighter. It was super fun! The only bummer was it was cold and rainy, but the next day the sun was out and shining. It was a good analogy of going through hard times and still having a good attitude, and then getting beautiful sunshine! Our stake leaders did a great job putting it together and making the best out the weather. My girls didn’t care. We still had a blast!” For dinner they ate Nachos and Subway sandwiches. They did some cute crafts and fun bonding games. “We made a super cute zipper pouch out of duct tape, lanterns out of disposable water bottles, and nailed into a piece of wood small nails in a shape of a moon and a sun and then wrapped yarn around it,” said Heather.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open in July on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. to view pioneer artifacts and learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County.
The Preston 1st Ward, Preston 5th Ward, and the Preston 8th Ward in the Franklin Stake hosted a Franklin Stake Primary Activity Day for the Activity Days boys and girls on Tuesday, July 12. The children were asked to wear a plain white shirt and meet at the Franklin Stake Center for a ride to Hull Valley Campground for the activity. They slung marshmallows with a slingshot at the cardboard giant Goliath, had to guess the names shown on heads of the animals on Noah’s Ark, witnessed the walls of Jericho falling, and hiked through the trees at the park to represent and listen to the story of the Israelites 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. While walking they ate for their lunch Walking Tacos in a bag of hamburger, chips, cheese, lettuce, salsa, and drank lemonade, Tang, water, and had sugar cookies. They fished for Jonah’s whale with a fishing pole and a magnet and while they were waiting for the fish to bite, wrote their thoughts down on paper from Heavenly Father.
There is still time to register for “The Flip-Side of Knowing A Little Bit About Everything” scheduled for Saturday, July 30, taught by Gloria Bagley held at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Lunch, snacks, hot and cold drinks are included in the suggested donation of $35. Call: 208-852-3451 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com
Get out early on Friday to be the first to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can keep the rocks or rehide them.
The Preston 1st Ward Activity Day Girls went hiking up Little Mountain in Franklin where they had a build me up activity. The girls wrote their name on a piece of paper then passed it around where others could write something good about them to help them feel good about themselves.
During the afternoon of Wednesday, July 20, a rain shower cooled the air before the Preston 2nd Ward had their dinner at the church pavilion. Family and friends visited while feasting on fried chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, a variety of potato, pasta, and green salads, a vegetable and fruit tray, cakes, cookies, pies, and served themselves at an ice cream maker machine.