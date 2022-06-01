Monday night on our way home from eating dinner out in Preston, my husband and I pulled over to the side of the road in a neighborhood as we noticed the most beautiful red, fiery sunset we have ever seen, when we also noticed whizzing by our car a teenage girl with a white plastic bag in one hand and mesmerized by the sunset her phone in the other hand pointed toward the scene taking photos also while gliding on a skate board with perfect balance. It was truly a contest as to which one to watch more attentively.
Congratulations to Natalie Allred, daughter of Nathan and Tonia Allred, who won the Interview Scholarship in the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman competition held in April.
Welcome home to Adelyn Cox, daughter of Jared and Rebecca Cox, from her full-time mission to Toronto Canada. She spoke in the Preston 2nd Ward on Sunday, May 22. “It was the best 1-1/2 years of my life. There are always more lessons to be learned on a mission,” she said. Due to Covid, she spent her first nine months in the Santa Rosa California Mission before being able to enter the mission field in her original assignment in Canada.
The Preston North Stake Seminary Graduation was held at the Dahle Fine Arts Center on Sunday, May 22, in Dayton. President Michael Romney, 2nd Counselor in the Stake Presidency conducted with President Ron Smellie presiding. A musical number “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” was presented by the Scott Family with their violins and cello. The speakers were Madelyn Barzee, who spoke about modern miracles, and Landon Bostwick, who spoke on spiritual momentum. Stake Patriarch, Sam Smith, spoke about using your Patriarchal Blessing as a guide for your future. A video presentation was shown of the Seminary Graduates each stating how taking Seminary for the past four years has blessed them. The presentation of the graduates was by Mikal Noreen, Preston Seminary Faculty member. The graduates were introduced by Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men President, and Lachelle Lindhardt, Stake Young Women presidency counselor. Acceptance of the Graduates and closing remarks were by President Ronald Smellie. A musical number was sung by Marissa Clawson and Max Mumford “Trust in the Lord” accompanied by Lisa Sears. The 2021-2022 Preston Seminary graduates for the Preston 3rd Ward: Rachel Barton, Landon Bostwick, McKinley Scott, Lauren Smellie; Preston 4th Ward: Elizabeth Andrus, Rhett Larson; Preston 9th Ward: Halley Harris, Ashton Madsen, Taylor Romney, Paige Sorensen; Preston 10th Ward: Arianne Blad, Koby Bodily, Emilee Bostwick, Tyler Lindhardt, Riley Ward.
The Preston South Stake Seminary Graduation was held at the Preston South Stake Center on Sunday, May 22, President Richard Nelson, 1st Counselor in the Stake Presidency conducted with President Brett Stuart presiding. The speakers were seminary graduates Reagan Harris and Peyton Wren, followed by remarks by President Brett Stuart. The 2021-2022 Preston Seminary graduates were as follows for the Preston 2nd Ward: Brecker Knapp; Preston 6th Ward: Hunter Priestley; Preston 11th Ward: Eva Owen.
Fourteen Seminary Graduates who live in Preston were acknowledged at the Franklin Idaho Stake Seminary Recognition on Sunday, May 22, held at the Franklin Stake Center under the direction of President Darin Dransfield, conducted by Nathan Winward. Akazia Knapp of the Preston 1st Ward was one of the youth speakers. Remarks were given by Brad Dutson, Preston Seminary Faculty member, followed by President Dransfield. The Seminary Graduates sang “We’ll Bring the World His Truth” and gave remarks in a Senior Class Slideshow. Diplomas were awarded to: Preston 1st Ward: Sydney Kelley, Akazia Knapp, Olivia Mickelson, Kylee Thornton; Preston 5th Ward: Sydney Coburn, Garret Hale, Jeremy Higley, Kendall Keller, Macie Petterborg, Teygan Randall, Zade Sayer; Preston 8th Ward: Olianna Christensen, Murielle Jensen, Anson May.
A Swing Dancing class, led by Molly Royal, Activities Director, for the Young Single Adult Family Home Evening was held on Monday, May 30. They had chocolate and vanilla ice cream rootbeer floats, reported Jason Sutherland, reported Activities Committee Member.
Congratulations on the marriage of Koti May, daughter of Levi and Afton May, to Bryan Pike, of Clarkston, Washington. Their reception is Saturday, June 4, at the T-Bar-M barn in Preston.
Painted rocks are waiting to be found to keep or to rehide in Franklin County every Friday after 9 a.m. on Fun Hide and Seek Day.