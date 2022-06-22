With Pioneer Day, July 24th coming up next month, it is a time for me to be thinking of my pioneer ancestors and to honor them. As I watched the Preston South Stake Trekkers assemble at the Preston South Stake Center, leave and then return from their year-long planned Trek this month, it was a reminder to me of my memorable visit to the Martin and Willie Handcart site and my “hike” to the Cove. The youth and leaders were bused to and from the Martin and Willie Handcart site in Wyoming on Monday, June 6, and returned on Thursday, June 9.
Under the direction of the Preston South Stake Young Men’s President and Stake High Councilman, James Frankman, and his wife, Xochithl, of the Weston 1st Ward, with the theme “No One Left Behind,” it takes many leaders on the stake and ward level to plan and prepare for such a large activity. For instance, just to feed over 300 participants, the 14 food committee members organized by the High Councilmen Braydon Smith and Bruce Nate arising at 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. some mornings to prepare the food for the day. The committee members who “…did an outstanding job!” said the Smiths, were Preston 11th Ward: Bruce and Kim Nate, Wes Pasket; Fairview 1st: Kurt Lindon; Fairview 2nd: Trent and Desiree Bunderson; Dayton: Sam and Ranae Christenson; Weston 1st: Jason and Lucia Ratliff; Preston 2nd: Bryon Long; and Preston 6th Ward: Braydon and Brittney Smith, Courtney Henrie.
The well-thought out easy menus were planned to be able to feed a lot of people. For instance, all of the meat bought at Lower’s in Richmond was prepared and ready to warm up for all of the meals. Brittney Smith outlined that the dinners consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, taco or a taco salad, and roast beef, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salads and rolls. The breakfast meals were Breakfast Burritos with ham, sausage and eggs wrapped in a tortilla. Another day there were English Muffin sandwiches with sausage, ham, bacon, egg and cheese, fruit, and cold cereal and milk. Woodward’s Country Store in Weston made all of the ham and cheese sandwiches for lunch that the trekkers could carry in their personal bucket on their handcart. Snacks were also provided each day that could be eaten on the trail, such as popcorn, cookies, crackers and cheese, veggie trays, and freeze-dried Fat Boy ice cream. “Since the Trekkers had to pass by where we cooked and served the meals, we were able to see them having fun and cheer them on as they were coming and going on the various hikes,” said Brittney. The committee members were also able to visit along with the youth at Independence Rock, Martin’s Cove Visitor’s Center, and Rocky Hollow. “I had been on Trek as a youth many years ago. It was good to be able to go back again along with my husband for his first time there, to feel the Spirit of those places as we visited them together,” said Brittney.
At the book signing of Derek Bailey’s first book “The Mystery Traveler,” over 30 people came to the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room to hear about his book. Derek gave a short PowerPoint presentation on how to write a book. “The most important thing to having success in writing is to have fun doing it,” he said. He pointed out that each character needs to show gradual process of growth throughout the story. Questions were encouraged from the visitors who asked Who is your favorite author? Why did you want to write a book? How long did it take for you to come up with the idea and then write the story? Derek made cinnamon rolls for refreshments that the visitors ate while they looked at the book, and he signed the book when they purchased a copy.
Jay Jensen, Legacy 3 Branch President at the Heritage Senior Living, said “We are thrilled and tickled when families come each month to perform and visit our residents. When the Oldie’s songs are sung, the residents mouth the words with them.” The Weston 1st Ward were assigned to help with the music and Sunday School lesson in May. “We appreciate it when the members in the various wards come to help us and perform for us,” expressed Jensen. Mary Yancy and Jenny Barnett helped with the music for church. Mary also played a harp solo for a special musical number. Ken Kindred gave the Sunday School Lesson. On one of the Sundays, Jay and Nancy Jensen’s daughters, JaNae Humphrey from Pocatello with her four children, and Shanna Rekow from Idaho Falls and her children sang “I’m Trying To Be Like Jesus,” Teach Me To Walk In The Light”, and “My Heavenly Father Loves Me.” “These songs are special to me because when I was on my mission to the Kansas Mission, my mission mother Clara MacMaster wrote those songs. It brought back special memories for me,” said Jensen. Savannah Hymphrey, 17 years old, sang the closing song “I Can Do All Things in Christ” accompanied by her mother, JaNae Humphrey.
On Family Friday afternoon at the Heritage, the Campbell family colored pictures with the residents and gave them the pictures. Since some of the family had just returned from going on the Preston South Stake Trek, they shared stories and the struggles of their ancestors that they learned about to prepare for and while on Trek.
There are lots of painted rocks to be found after 9 a.m. on Fridays that you can keep or rehide. Share your find on Preston Idaho Rocks Facebook page.