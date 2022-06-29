This past weekend fathers were honored by their wives, children and grandchildren for Father’s Day celebrations with either a picnic/barbeque in the back yard, even though it was sunny and windy at times or going camping. Like most fathers, my father could fix anything from car repairs to house maintenance, showed me how to maintain my first car plus he was a spiritual leader reading the scriptures to his children, and my favorite remembrance is his reading bedtime stories to us. I still have the book that he read out of to us that I also read to my children.
Another memorable event this past week was the Smithfield Temple Groundbreaking in Smithfield, Utah. Because I was invited with the Media to attend the ceremony, it meant a lot to me because we had lived in Smithfield for 12 years where we attended church in that subdivision, attended Blue Sox games on that street and our children graduated from Sky View High School before we moved to another state due to a change in jobs for my husband. My husband and I were able to represent our family and each of us took a shovel to “turn the dirt” as well as stood by the large photograph of the finished temple to have our photo taken for that historic occasion. We wished everyone could have attended and hoped they were able to view it via Zoom.
Brad Parry, current chairman of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation, met with people in Franklin County on Friday, June 17, at the Benson Park Pavilion to share their family’s history with the tribe in preparation for the construction of their Interpretive Center by collecting information to display there.
They videotaped individuals telling their story. I, for one, told of my grandpa’s interaction with them, but that’s another whole story. They served Buffalo Chili, frybread and water to the visitors.
Preston 2nd Ward Trek Masters, Chad and Jeana Hansen, Jared Cox and his daughter, Addy, were “Ma” and “Pa” to the 12 youth, ages 14-18, in their ward who attended the Preston South Stake Trek in Wyoming, June 6-9. ”Our stake youth committee created goals to help prepare their peers for Trek. As Trek Masters, we helped our youth accomplish these goals by meeting at the Family History Center to find a pioneer relative to take their name on the Trek with them, hiking the Dry Creek Trail near Cove up to the waterfall, and helping to obtain items on packing list,” said Jeana. “I had the opportunity to be a “Ma.” It was both Chad’s and my first time being on Trek and visiting the historic locations in Wyoming. On location one can truly understand the harsh wilderness with relentless wind and the palpable spirit from the hallowed ground of Rock Creek Hallow. We enjoyed coming together as a ward family and playing games around the campfire. Chad and I felt privileged to watch our “kids” grow as they were each stretched in different ways. Our youth are great! Glad they had the chance to learn more about their ancestors’ strength in Christ and in themselves.” Some of the youth expressed that they had fun in the river with a water fight. They also felt the Spirit when they at first complained about the cold water when they got wet but then realized that the pioneers didn’t murmur like they did when they had to cross the river. The youth said they told themselves that they, with God’s help, can do all things, too.
For Father’s Day, all of the fathers and future fathers in the Young Single Adult Ward chose their favorite candy from a basket of candy bars. Some of the young adult’s fathers visited their ward that day. About 30 young single adults liked playing a variety of board and card games like Apples-to-Apples, Coupe, and Uno while munching on salsa and chips and eating cookies for their Family Home Evening on Monday, June 20. They like getting together to play games and associate with each other. On Monday, June 13, they played outdoor games: 9-Square and Spike Ball at the Church pavilion. They had watermelon and brownies.
The Relief Society activity held on Tuesday, June 7, in the Preston 4th Ward spotlighted six young women who graduated from high school welcoming them into Relief Society. They served pizza, green salad, and brownies.
Have you found any painted rocks? You may have to get up early and start looking as they are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can keep or rehide the rocks.
This is the last week set up during June to take a story board walk on the front lawn at the Larsen-Sant Library to read the first board story “No Pirates Allowed” before a new story is posted in July. Check the schedule of activities for the Larsen-Sant Library Summer Reading In The Park on Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m., at the Benson Park/Oneida Academy in Preston. There are also movies, and the Library-At-School Lunch with a free book on Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.