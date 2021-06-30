It’s Wednesday and the train whistle warns people they are in town, crossing the tracks on HWY 91 at State Street. The train comes into Preston around noon to drop off grain and pick up empty cars. There are residents who park by the track on a side street near State Street to watch the switching of the cars. My husband and I joined the train-watchers recently. It was fascinating to learn that some have been observing the weekly ritual for over a year. One man had worked for the railroad years ago and goes to his favorite spot each week to watch the engineer and conductor unhitch cars and hook them back up again. They wave to him when they are done, asking if they did a good job. He shouts back “Yes!”
On our way back home, we heard and saw a heliocopter fly over us. We never have seen it land so we followed and watched the Life Flight helicopter land in the designated parking spot at the hospital. We enjoy the Story Walk recently displayed on the front lawn of the Larsen-Sant Library. The ununiformed band students at Preston High School located near our house march down our street while playing music practicing for an upcoming parade. The neighbor’s rooster and the starlings in the trees raucously greet the sun. Ah, life in the bustling city of Preston on a hot summer day. A good place to live.
Pastor Jim Mitchell’s Father’s Day sermon at the Grace Fellowship Church drew parallels between raising children and mentoring others. A youth, Nathan Webb read scriptures about fathers from Proverbs 17:6, 20:7, and 23:24. The congregation sang and a gift of Papa Jay’s Jerky was handed out to the fathers.
David McKensie, son of Adam and Mali, of the Preston 10th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enjoyed his high school years. “I liked school because it gave me something to do that was beneficial,” he said. He was a member of the Science Bowl team. Along with attending school, he also worked at Pizza Villa for two years. He recently received a call to serve in the church’s Birmingham Alabama Spanish speaking mission. He will enter the Mexico MTC in August. Upon his return, he plans to go to BYU and major in law. “I would tell high schoolers to take as many college classes as possible. They were fairly manageable. I might even say easy. It may sound cliche, but don’t procrastinate work,” he advised.
Twenty-four fathers attended the Young Single Adult LDS Ward for Father’s Day. On June 21, the young adults had a barbeque fireside at the fair grounds pavillion for family home evening. The bishopric grilled hotdogs and hamburgers served with chips, lemonade, root beer, brownies and peanut butter cookies, to the 50 ward members. Guest speakers, Jeremy and Katie Smith spoke about “Freedom and Trials” addressing the hardships in life as well as weaknesses and strengths, reported Matthew Rallison, Activities Committee Member.
Approximately 80 Deacons of the Preston North Stake with their adult leaders attended a Deacons Encampment that was held on June 11, at the Mink Creek Park where the Deacons and leaders pitched their tents. The Preston North Stake leaders provided the evening meal which consisted of Kurt Iverson’s famous Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches with a pile of Strat Roper’s Dutch Oven baked beans. “The youth were well-fed that evening,” said Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men’s President. “Not only were the youth well-fed with delicious food, but they were spiritually well-fed as well, by attending an evening fireside. President LaWrell Cook urged the young men to always wear the “Armor of God” and to use the tools that they have nowadays to protect themselves and to conquer the adversary. The evening concluded by viewing a movie under the stars entitled “Courageous.” Many Deacons also participated playing Gaga Ball that evening. All retired around midnight for a cool evening’s sleep — a few boys spotted sleeping under the stars.
Saturday morning began early with breakfast, a flag ceremony and a morning devotional. That was followed by a four-way tug war, rope making with flax and cords, river rock crossing, balancing on the rock, Sherpa walk, and human ladder activities. Each activity was accompanied with a priesthood purpose and a gospel message,” said Buttars. “It was wonderful to see many Deacons and leaders in attendance. These Deacons are so amazing and strong. I so much appreciate their adult leaders and the time that they spend helping them connect to Heaven. I would have to say that the Deacons Encampment was a success. I pray that all of the Deacons that attended will remember the things that were taught.”
“I want to do this camp again next year!’” said one of the youth.