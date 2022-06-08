The heavens literally weeped with continual rain on Monday, May 30, Memorial Day curtailing family and friends in various towns in decorating graves with flowers and flags. But the clouds and rain didn’t dampen the remembrances of those who are honored on this memorable day.
On the brighter side, ten Grace Fellowship youth organized a service day under the direction of Pastor Jim Mitchell to help do yard work for residents in Preston, on Wednesday, June 1. The weeding, pruning, mowing, and removal of dead limbs was very appreciated.
Speaking of gardens, the Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society women had a Garden Party on Wednesday, June 1, at the church pavilion, starting with a potluck dinner. They feasted on a chicken casserole, veggie tray and dip, green salad, watermelon, cantaloupe, grapes, pineapple, various jello salads, roll and chocolate cake, brownies and cookies for dessert. Afterwards, the 25 women sat around the campfire and played the game that each participant told two truths and one lie about themselves. It was fun for them to try and guess which was the true one by a vote and then the person was able to tell which one was the truth.
Congratulations to the Preston High School 177 graduates held in the football stadium on Thursday, May 26, with parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors in attendance. This year’s graduating class marked it’s 100th year of existence. Sterling Banks is this year’s Valedictorian and Emmett Waechtler is the Salutatorian.
The Deer Cliff Inn, a rustic restaurant with outdoor dining available next to a roaring river and a mountain cliff is now open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 5 p.m. There is also Live Entertainment on the weekends.
The Preston City Splash Pad has been open since May 26, the day school ended. It will be a fun place to frequent during the summer months to cool off.
The Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers in Preston had their closing social at Pizza Villa in Preston Monday, May 9. Judy Mitchell gave the lesson on “Pioneer Homes and Dwellings.” Five members attended: DUP Captain Phyllis Johnson, Judy Mitchell, Kathy Kunz, Reva Boyack, and Elda Winward.
For the Tessa Winn Camp in Preston of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers closing social, planned a potluck picnic but because the weather was cold, they had their picnic at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Tuesday, May 10. They served turkey roast, potato salad, macaroni salad, blueberry Jello salad, yellow squash, zucchini squash, and brownies with whipped cream. There were six members present: Evelyn Jensen, Merrie Mozingo, Karen Hansen, LaDawn Miner, Glenna Barnes, and a new member Karen Manning who transferred to their group when she moved to Preston.
Cami Parkinson, Activities Director at the Heritage Senior Living Center reported that the residents were very creative when they made bunnies and chickens out of washcloths for an Easter activity. In May they played a golf game, a bean bag toss for points, and tossed beach balls with letters on them to name something with that letter
Remember to hunt for painted rocks at 9 a.m. on Friday and share your find on their Facebook page.