After a stormy spring, the sun shines and the birds sing while building their nests. There is an inner-motivation to roll up our sleeves and wash winter’s storms from windows. Walls and floors take on a new shine after being scrubbed, and I hum a happy tune knowing every hidden corner is spotless.
While scraping stubborn grime from a sticky kitchen floor, I think, “Do I need to “scrape stubborn grime” or “forever sticky” places from my thoughts?” What have I tucked away in those “corners” of my soul that need be “cleaned up?”
Bryce Gray, First Counselor in the Legacy 2 Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) at Heritage Senior Living Home is now meeting every week for church meetings. Relief Society, taught by the Presidency’s wives, as well as Come Follow Me will resume every other week. Bart Wilcox, Branch President, spoke on Mother’s Day. The women were gifted a potted African Daisy.
The Grace Fellowship Church is hosting its annual Vacation Bible School, “Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth Adventure Camp.” The free event will be held on Monday through Wednesday, July 19-21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Preston City Park. Children, ages 4 by June 1, through 5th grade, can be registered online at vbspro.events/p/369510.
The young women of the Preston 2nd Ward of the LDS Church attended the Preston High School Choir concert on May 17 to support of one Tianna Cox, who sang in the choir. They made friendship bracelets and delivered them to other girls in the ward. Anna Golightly taught them to make burlap flowers. Another night they had a Scripture Savenger Hunt, with clues hidden throughout the church building. They also had a talent show, featuring volleyball and soccer moves, karate, singing, guitar playing, one of the leaders played the flute and several leaders put on a skit together. “We also spent a night cleaning up the roadside in Preston,” said Nedra Balls, Young Woman’s president.
Women in the ward gathered to get to know each other using baby and wedding photos of themselves, planned by Jeana Hansen, board activity chairman, and Eleanor Talbot, 1st Counselor in the Relief Society. Using list of questions, they visited one-on-one then enjoyed a variety of cheesecake slices.
A Relief Society event in the Preston 11th Ward celebrated the Relief Society birthday in with a potato bar and a variety of toppings, and a birthday cake.
Recent Preston High graduate Vanessa Griffeth, daughter of Debbie and the late Kent Griffeth, said “High school was a roller coaster ride, but I still loved it. I loved getting closer to friends and to make memories,” she said. Vanessa played centerfield on the PHS softball team all four years. “Softball was a sport my dad loved and taught me how to play,” she said. She also played soccer for three years. Vanessa plans to attend Weber State College in Ogden, Utah, and become a dental hygienist. She took extra credits at PHS like woodshop classes and weight classes that count at Weber State. She has been working for BeKlean on Main Street in Preston since October 2020 to earn money for college. Her advice to high school students is to “Don’t procrastinate. Learn to grow up while you can. Learn to do things on your own. It’s worth it,” said Vanessa.