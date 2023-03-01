...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
What a cycle!! It snows, shovel porches, steps, walk ways, driveway, just in time for the next snow which has been every day this last week. My brother-in-law in St. George sends me the forecast for Preston, Idaho:
WINTER STORM WARNING, ISSUED February 21 through February 22,
WHAT: Snow and strong wind gusts up to 60 MPH are likely in these locations...Wind Chill likely of minus 20 to minus 40 below zero.
WHERE: Downey, Lava hot Springs, Thatcher, Soda Springs, and Preston.
IMPACT: Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The cold wind chill as low as 30 below can cause frostbite to exposed areas of the skin in as little as 20 minutes. If you must travel, be sure there is food, water, blankets, and flashlights in the car.
And then to rub it in, my brother-in-law ends his comment with its 65 degrees in St. George, Utah, through Wednesday.
On the President’s Day holiday on Monday, February 20, the Preston Young Single Adults had a lasagna dinner and then had a cookie bake-off. They split into groups and all made cookies just off of different recipes. There wasn’t really a winner decided, it was more about the fun of doing it as a group and eating cookies.
Susan Andersen, Counselor in the Legacy 3rd Relief Society, read to the Heritage Senior Living Center residents in February. The Harris and the Rhodes families from the Preston 9th Ward also sang and read scriptures. The last week in February the Broadhead family of the Preston 9th Ward taught lessons and sang the new Young Men/Young Women’s theme song for the new year.
The residents at TCU had a Valentine’s Party making their own heart shaped fruit pizza and played fun games. For President’s Day, they learned trivia while they ate Johnny Cakes. JoAnn Palmer demonstrated making bread, with the residents being able to knead and make their own little loaf or a choice of one of the rolls to make, reported Shelly Davis, Activities Director.
The Knit Wits continue to meet at the Presbyterian Church in Preston every Wednesday, crocheting and knitting hats, scarves, sweaters, that they send to World Vision recipients. Come join them for a worthwhile humanitarian project and visiting.
For information, Jonathan Crockett, former resident of Preston, his book “Project Neon” a work of fiction inspired by real events. This historical sci-fi weaves a story of intrigue, bringing together people, affairs and events that seem unrelated. The book club edition (blue cover) is free from Amazon from March 2-March 6, and the block cover edition is free from March 9-March 13.
