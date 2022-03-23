Did you find any painted rocks yet? Happy Hide and Seek Day are on Fridays after 9 a.m. to look for the painted rocks that Jerri Jensen paints and hides the rocks in various places in Franklin County. Then post your find on the Facebook page of Idaho Rocks group.
Welcome home to Elder Tyler Parker, son of Mark and Amy Parker, from his fulltime LDS Mission. He was called to the Monrovia Liberia Mission but because of Covid, he went to North Dakota where he served for six months. He then was able to go to Liberia where he finished out his mission. He spoke in the Preston 9th Ward on Sunday, March 20.
The Preston 4th Ward Relief Society held a Ladies Day Out quarterly activity on Thursday, February 11, with a Valentine theme. They had a soup potluck with rolls and cake luncheon and played get-to-know you games. For their Relief Society birthday celebration they joined with the Preston North Stake Relief Society sisters on Saturday, March 19, for luncheon, workshops, and participated with the stake putting together humanitarian hygiene kits for their service project reported Betsy DeSpain, Relief Society 1st Counselor.
The LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, March 7, at the home of Mary Judy who also gave the lesson “In honor of the 175th Anniversary of the arrival of the Vanguard Company of Pioneers” relating stories of the three different groups, the Missouri Saints, the Mormon Battalion and the first women in those groups comprising the first company entering the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847. She also gave a history on her grandmother Marbel Griffin Cooley born in 1901 in Newton, Utah, who was a great gardner. Mary played the banjo and sang a song “When You and I were Young Maggie” that has been sung at Jubilees. The Artifact by Diana Barrington was photos of a braided rag rug weaving. An apple strudel was made by Lois Palmer and served with ice cream to the 8 members in attendance, reported DUP Captain Eileen Griffeth.
For their 180th Relief Society birthday celebration, the women of the Preston 2nd Ward in the Preston South Stake were greeted on Friday, March 11 with a festive balloon arch made by Rachelle Marx, Relief Society 1st Counselor and her daughter. The activities committee under the direction of Carol Cunningham, Activities Leader, served a chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, and Ambrosia salad dinner, with cake and ice cream for dessert. After the dinner Jan Felshaw read a story of the hymn “It Is Well With My Soul” written by Horatio G. Spafford. Jan and her daughter, Rachel Terrazas, of Dayton sang a duet of the hymn with piano accompaniment by Karen Child. The women then participated in a reenactment of the first Relief Society meeting when they were organized on March 17, 1842, with women acting out the parts of the seven main women instrumental in the organizing of the first Relief Society. Women were invited to bring pioneer heirlooms to display. The Ranch Exit Band from Cache Valley adding a nice tone to the event by playing hymns and periodic songs during the dinner.
“Spa Night” was the theme of the Relief Society combined activity with the current Relief Society members and the future Relief Society in the Young Women in the Preston 6th Ward on Wednesday, March 9. “There were four stations to rotate through, such as nail station where they painted nails, hand massage, Yoga, Meditation where we practiced different forms of meditation and Chocolate Meditation,” reported Janet Nalder, Relief Society 1st Counselor in the Presidency. “We gave those in attendance a gift of fingernail polish, a fingernail file and chocolates.” A Relief Society woman shared what she remembered about Relief Society from when she was younger and how they could include the young women and not feel scared when graduating to Relief Society. They had cupcakes for refreshments.