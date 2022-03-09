In going through my files of quotes recently, I had some notes about staying in the moment by focusing on my three senses suggesting to go outside, even if it’s just for a few minutes, and think what do I see, hear, and smell? By doing so, it reminds you to live in the moment. I did that exercise for several days in a row, then on a cold snowy day, I didn’t want to go outside, so I did that exercise inside my house and added the other two senses feel and taste. It worked! It helped me start the day off on a positive note, especially to be grateful that I can see the fire in the fireplace, feel it warming me, hear my refrigerator running keeping my food preserved, and smell and taste the food as I prepared my breakfast.
Tonight, Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m., in the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room, the Franklin County Historical Society is hosting a public meeting. Lyle Porter, Past President of Consolidated Irrigation Company, will address the topic of water and irrigation in Franklin County.
Congratulations to Garret Henry, of Preston, who won First Place at the Woodward’s Country Store in Weston, Idaho, annual fishing tournament in February, reeling in the biggest catch, a 24-1/2 inch Trout from Deep Creek Reservoir. This was Henry’s second year for ice-fishing at Woodward’s Fish Derby. He used a 10” ice auger to make the hole in the ice. Henry also enjoyed the company of his dad, Bryce Lofthouse, and his friend, Braxton Leishman, who were also fishing with him. “I was very happy and excited but pretty shocked to learn that I won first place,”’ admitted Henry. “Ice fishing is a great sport and I’m thankful that the Woodwards have it locally for the community.”
Congratulations to other fishermen winners also from Preston: Trout: Jesse Allen, 3rd Place, 21-3/4”; Jerry Godfrey, 4th Place, 19-1/4”; Logan Tracey, 5th Place, 19”; Non-Trout: 1st Place, Jesse Allen, 15-7/8”; 2nd Place, Tegan Stoker, 15-1/2”; and 3rd Place, Hunter Hicks,13-½.”
The Young Single Adults had a Family History night sharing tips and insights in pursuing their family history for their Family Home Evening activity on Monday, February 21. “A short video on how family history can bless our lives and help us with personal challenges was shown,” said Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President. “Then we broke into three different groups.” The groups were divided into those with no family history experience, for advanced participants, and where they learned about fun things they can do as part of family history, Several ward members brought their laptops while others worked on their phone. They ate fudge brownies and raspberry strudel bites for refreshments provided by Derek Bailey. On Sunday, February. 27, they stayed after the block of meetings for their Linger Longer visiting and eating sandwiches and chips. On Monday, February 28, for Family Home Evening, they played various versions of dodge ball, like four on a team, in the church gym, reported Derek Bailey, Smithfield Stake’s Young Single Adult Activities Committee member.
Branch President Jay Jensen, said that the residents in the Legacy 3 Branch at the Heritage Senior Living Center continue to meet together for church services. “It’s fun to have the different wards come back to help us with the church services,” said President Jensen. “This month help from the Preston 2nd Ward in the Preston South Stake was provided under the organizing of Beverly Morris, the Relief Society President who arranged the Relief Society/Priesthood meeting. The lesson was given by Karen Child. Her husband, Robert Child, sang the hymn “The Lord Is My Shepherd” accompanied on the piano by Karen Child and their daughter, Elizabeth, played the violin. After reading a letter from the Stake Presidency regarding fasting and praying for moisture, the sacrament was administered by the Preston 2nd Ward young men, talks were given by Annette Carpenter and Carol Cunningham.
The residents have enjoyed their Family Time Evenings held twice a month. Jay Jensen sang acapella the hymn “Lord, I Would Follow Thee” to the 15 residents. Karen and Robert Child brought shinny bells and gave one to each resident who were to play their bell on cue to several hymns “I Am A Child of God” and “I Need Thee Every Hour.” Elizabeth Child played her violin. “We’re grateful to these families in our area who come into the center and have activities with our residents. On Fridays, when there is no school, sometimes families will come in and perform for our residents. We really appreciate them coming in to be with us in this way,” said Jensen. The Branch Presidency helped three residents celebrate their birthdays in February by giving them each a balloon.
The Larsen-Sant Library Board say thank you to all that came and supported them at their 20th Birthday celebration of their being in the current library building starting Tuesday, February 22, and ended on Friday, February 25 with an Open House. A video outlined the history of the library showing photos of the human chain of people passing books to each other from the old Carnegie to the new library. Visitors were invited to answer a question every day and to enter a drawing for prizes and awards were given to the participants of the human chain. Tours were given by library staff and board members and Friends of the Library. Carmel and fruit filled brownies were served in the community room. Winners of the drawings are: Cloteele Dahle, Keely Fry, Keith Jensen, Alice E. Johnson, Haily Larson, Rachel Mason, Lael Parkinson, Teressa Perkins, Larry Rich and Kristi Westover. Prizes were donated by Preston businesses: Bomgaars, IFA, U & I Furniture, and Big J's.
There will be no Adult Institute Classes on Thursday, March 10 due to Spring Break. Classes will resume on Thursday, March 17, studying Numbers13-36 and Deuteronomy 1-16.