A total lunar eclipse took place on Sunday, May 15, the first of two total lunar eclipses in 2022. Since the event occurred near lunar perigee, it is referred to as a “super flower blood moon.” My husband and I watched for this once in a “blue moon” event with anticipation checking on the rising of the moon at the scheduled hour. Then suddenly clouds blew in from the east to the west and blocked the view of the full moon which has shone brightly every night during that week as well as thereafter. When the clouds blew over, we saw the regular full bright moon.
It is also good to see people out walking by my house on the sidewalk or riding their bicycle down the road enjoying the sunny day, to breathe fresh air and to get some exercise.
Demonstrating more good exercise, the Preston City Baseball program is in its fifth week of games, said Joel Webb, Preston City Rec Baseball Director, who coordinates the games. This year is the largest participation Webb said he has ever seen with 257 boys and girls ages 7-14 making up 23 teams who have signed up and playing ball. Players come from Preston, Franklin, Soda Springs, Grace, Downey, and Montpelier to play at the three fields at the Preston City Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The older kids play twice a week, while the other teams play only once a week. “We appreciate Rocky Mountain Power who has put in more lights on the fields,” said Webb. “The games have really been successful. We have a good group of coaches, who are mainly dads, who are teaching the players to love baseball.”
Also, enjoying being outside, starting with sunshine and blue sky, then clouds gathered pushed by a cold wind, about 30 Elders Quorum members in the Preston 2nd Ward gathered to mingle and eat. Jared Cox, Elders Quorum President, cooked hamburgers on a barbeque grill with Dutch Oven Potatoes and cookies for dessert were served at the pavilion behind the church building on Wednesday, May 11.
Relief Society ladies had a creative activity painting claypots with a base coat color, then added painted flowers, leaves and vines with different colors of acrylic paint. Megan Crane, a ward member with an art major was the instructor. They took the pots home and planted flowers in them for Mother’s Day gifts to give to a parent, grandma, or sister reported Charleen Merrell, Relief Society President of the Preston 1st Ward. They had lemon bars, cream puffs, and brownies with strawberry icing for refreshments.
Congratulations to Sarah Cox, daughter of Clark and Dana Cox to Derik Jensen of Lewiston, Utah, on their marriage in the Logan Temple, Friday, May 20. A reception held in their honor was held on Thursday, May 19, at the Preston North Stake Center.
There are painted rocks in Franklin County out there for you to find every Friday after 9 a.m. on Fun Hide and Seek Day.
Activity Day girls planted a Dahlia seed in a small cardboard container after talking about faith and how nourishing faith is like planting a seed. They made a doorhanger with a picture of Jesus on it to take home to remind them to have faith, make it grow and that Jesus loves them. They ate sugar cookies in the shape of flowers for refreshments, reported Hailee Drury, Assistant Primary Girls Activity Day Leader in the Preston 2nd Ward.
Family Home Evening for the Preston Young Single Adults provided an activity to try their artistic hand at painting with Bob Ross. Cardstock and paints were provided while they watched a Bob Ross video painting and they painted along with him trying to make those “happy little trees.” “We all had fun!” reported Jason Sunderland, Elders Quorum Counselor. They munched on popcorn for refreshments for their activity held at the church on Monday, May 16.
An evening of getting to know the high school seniors who will be attending the Young Single Adult Ward in Preston were invited to a potluck snacks eating Doritos and watermelon and game night playing cards and lawn games was held on Monday, May 23.
The Preston 1st Ward young women older girls washed windows for a service project. The Young men cleaned up an orchard during April.
The Atalicoa, Tessa Winn, LoPine, and Sacajawea Preston Camps of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers celebrated the 100th year Centennial of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers who gathered at the Preston South Stake Center for an officer’s training and a program with guest speaker from the state DUP office in Salt Lake. There were museum artifacts, historic photos and books of the history of Franklin on display. A light luncheon of ham and turkey tortilla rolls ups, veggies, dip, watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes, carrot cake, and water were served.