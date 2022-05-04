With Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’s a time again to reflect on the kind and loving ways of my own mother who taught me by example how to be a mother, and the example of my grandmothers, and the faithful, stalwart women I read about in the Bible.
Those qualities are also passed down to my daughters, and now their daughters who are good mothers. Associated with Mother’s Day I think of flowers that are frequently given as a gift on that day. I love seeing the first flowers of Spring poking their beautiful heads up out of the ground in my small yard — so far, one yellow daffodil, an orange tulip, and purple violets. I brought the daffodil into the house and put it in a vase where it greets me every day upon awakening rather than have to go outside to enjoy its beauty which also reminds me of what my mother used to say to me: “Everyday is Mother’s Day to me.”
The Young Single Adults enjoyed their monthly Linger Longer on Sunday visiting after their church service with chocolate and blueberry muffins and flavored yogurt. On Monday, April 25, they visited with residents and sang songs to them at the Heritage Senior Living Center.
A Tri-Stake youth fireside was hosted by and held at the Preston South Stake on Sunday, April 24. Braxten Nielsen, a motivational speaker and professional bareback rider, born and raised in Roosevelt, Utah, told of his miraculous recovery after being paralyzed at 24 years of age from a rodeo injury while riding a bareback bronc on August 31, 2017. He challenged the youth and everyone at the fireside to pick something that they can improve on just one percent each day. If they would do that after a year, they would be 365 percent better than they are today.
Autumn Coats’ cloggers and ballroom dancing teams performed for the residents in the Legacy 2 Branch at the Heritage Senior Center on Monday, April 25, for their Family Home Evening.
The Knit Witts are glad to have several new people join their group as well as appreciate all the donations of yarn and finished items that they receive which are a big help for their projects. A family recently donated 20 blankets. The package of finished items that was sent in March included crocheted and knitted 258 hats, 8 scarves, 5 ponchos, and 1 sweater. “We received a letter from the Knit for Kids/New World program where we send our donations to telling us that while they can’t send the items to Ukraine, that they are sending these items to where the refugees are going, like Poland,” said Linda Myers, Knit Witts coordinator.
Look for painted rocks in Franklin County every Friday after 9 a.m. When you find a rock, post your findings on the Facebook page so others can see the rocks you found and where.