Every Halloween I recall my days as a child Trick Or’ Treating in Los Angeles, California. I carved my pumpkin, put a lite candle in it and carried it after putting on my orange and black crepe paper costume my mother made for me, put on a black mask over my eyes, and walked the long block going up to each house asking for candy. Amazing that I never tripped because I couldn’t see clearly with the mask on or that my paper costume ever caught on fire from the lite candle in the pumpkin I carried in my hands along with juggling my cloth pillow case that held the goodies from each house. Then I recalled the year that it snowed on Halloween in Smithfield, Utah, and I drove my five children to each house Trick Or’ Treating. They would get out of the car, run up to the house, get their treat, run back to the car, and I’d drive to the next door, house by house, down the block. What a child will do for treats!

All Veterans will be honored at their annual dinner and a program for Veteran’s Day on Friday, November 11, at the Preston Elks Club. There will be two dinner times this year, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., to choose what time is best to attend. The Veteran may bring one guest. RSVP by Monday, November 7, to Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254.


