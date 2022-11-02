...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
Every Halloween I recall my days as a child Trick Or’ Treating in Los Angeles, California. I carved my pumpkin, put a lite candle in it and carried it after putting on my orange and black crepe paper costume my mother made for me, put on a black mask over my eyes, and walked the long block going up to each house asking for candy. Amazing that I never tripped because I couldn’t see clearly with the mask on or that my paper costume ever caught on fire from the lite candle in the pumpkin I carried in my hands along with juggling my cloth pillow case that held the goodies from each house. Then I recalled the year that it snowed on Halloween in Smithfield, Utah, and I drove my five children to each house Trick Or’ Treating. They would get out of the car, run up to the house, get their treat, run back to the car, and I’d drive to the next door, house by house, down the block. What a child will do for treats!
All Veterans will be honored at their annual dinner and a program for Veteran’s Day on Friday, November 11, at the Preston Elks Club. There will be two dinner times this year, 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., to choose what time is best to attend. The Veteran may bring one guest. RSVP by Monday, November 7, to Jackie Anderson, 208-705-8254.
Franklin County Funeral Home is also hosting an event on Friday, November 11, at 6 p.m., “Remember Me” annual celebration honoring loved ones and local men and women who served our country. A video tribute will be featured and light refreshments served at 56 South State Street in Preston.
A Preston Young Single Adults Halloween party was held at the church building on Monday, October 24. They dressed in costumes. There was Captain America, a pirate, a couple of Mario’s characters from the video games, Fred Flintstone, and a 70’s dancer, They ate soup and cornbread. For dessert they had a cake walk plus participated in eating a donut-on-a-string competition. Last week, on Monday, October 17, they brought pumpkins and carving tools for their Family Home Evening activity. Pumpkins and tools were provided for those who didn’t have them to bring. They had fun carving all kinds of faces and creative designs. They had apples and caramel for refreshments.
Congratulations to Khyleigh and Wyatt Cazier on the birth of their first child, Emersyn Jo, who arrived safely two weeks early via emergency C-Section, weighting 7 lbs., 7 oz., 20 inches long, with lots of dark hair. Grandma Tonia of Preston said she is ready to spoil her little pumpkin.
Over 100 people attended the Preston South Stake Relief Society Fireside, at the stake center on Sunday, October 16. Former Logan Temple President and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and fighter Pilot, Jerry Nelson, discussed “What Defines You.” Nelson, born and raised in Montpelier, Idaho, and his wife, Ruth, have lived a life of adventure with Nelson serving 28 years in the U.S. Air Force with over 200 combat missions. Their church service has spanned the globe across wards, branches, missions and temples. He talked about the Abrahamic Covenant and the temple tying it into patriotism. Chocolate chip Crumbl Cookies were served.
The Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Tuesday, October 11. The history was given by Kathy Bettz about her great-grandfather. Kathy Bettz also told about the Artifact, a potato masher made out of wood in the shape of a bottle. The lesson “Find Your Romance” was given by Merrie Mozingo. A Frog-Eye Salad and chicken salad sandwiches on a small roll was provided by Evelyn Jensen served to the seven members for refreshments.
Children, ages 3-11 in the Preston 2nd Ward Primary, sang songs about Jesus weaved throughout their speaking parts about reading the scriptures, praying, following the Prophet, and being kind to one another. They sang “I Feel My Father’s Love,” “When Jesus Comes Again,” “I Will Walk With Jesus,” “Keep the Commandments,” and “I Know My Father Lives.”.
Every week it’s FunDay Friday going out at 9 a.m., to find some “treasures.” You may keep, re-hide or gift your new treasure when you find it.
The Preston Idaho Family History Center, Class 5 via Zoom: Thursday, November 3, “Basic Memories: Gallery which includes photos, documents, stories, and audio. Family Fun through FamilySearch and photo apps.”
