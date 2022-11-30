It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and I forgot to say when I wished you a “Happy Thanksgiving” last week to remind you, like reminding you to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving time, to set your scale back 10 pounds last week.” Hope you all had an enjoyable Thanksgiving anyway!
The Community is invited to the Preston Special Needs Institute Christmas Program “Room In The Inn,” to be held on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m., at Preston South Stake Chapel. “We will be sharing our testimony of Jesus Christ’s Birth, Life, and Coming through music, art, and words,” invited Kim Wakley, from Preston Special Needs Institute.
The Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at the FCMC started a new program last week called “Elder Grow” where specifying people go into a facility to do a “growing program” with the residents. A variety of plants, four different herbs, ferns, Christmas cactus, and a violet were planted. The plants stay in the facility dining room where there is good lighting. The residents are in charge of watering and keeping it up. The facilitators come two different days each month to plant new plants or they will be doing cooking classes or make crafts with the things from their garden, like flower arrangements, or dry flowers, etc.
The Legacy 3 Branch Presidency at the Heritage Senior Living were released on Sunday, November 6 and a new Branch Presidency were sustained: President: Lawrence Andersen, 1st Counselor: Clair Davis, and 2nd Counselor: Von Gregerson. Their wives are the new Legacy 3 Branch Relief Society Presidency: President: Susan Andersen, 1st Counselor: Carolyn Davis, and 2nd Counselor: LaDee Gregersen. The Branch continues to meet for Sacrament meeting and Sunday School at 3 p.m. each Sunday. All are welcome to attend. The residents also had several memorable Friday Family Time programs with the Fairview 1st Ward’s members helping with the activities. Brian and Kaloni Hall played the harmonica, guitar, and accordion playing songs that the residents knew and sang along with “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain,” “Springtime in the Rockies,” and several Thanksgiving songs. For another activity Julie Stuart and her two daughters, Brycelyn Smith and her son brought balloons and glowsticks that they batted with the residents the balloons residents for a fun activity.
A writer’s group called the Whitties Writers Group met at the home of Bonnie Jones this month on Wednesday, November 16. Eight writers came from Dayton, Weston, Preston and Richmond. After they each took a turn reading their writing assignment for the month, they took a break for lunch eating several soups provided by the hostess, Bonnie. They had Idahoan Loaded Potato Hearty Soup with added chicken as well as Bean Soup, with three kinds of crackers, red/green/yellow peppers, cucumbers, olives, rolls, and a slice of each of apple and raspberry pie. The hot soup was served in a cloth bowl cozie holder that Bonnie’s mother and sister made that Bonnie gave to the member as a gift. After lunch, the eight writers present did an impromptu writing exercise assigned by the hostess, choosing one of the topics: 1. Life’s A Dance, 2. Let’s talk turkey, or 3. Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go. One of the writers shared a wood gingerbread plaque and gave a wooden gingerbread man ornament to each one from her.
The Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Karen Manning on Tuesday, November 11. Franklin County DUP Officer, Jennifer Roberts, Parlimentarian, visited the camp, and was asked to lead them in the Pledge of Allegiance. The members discussed plans for their next meeting, a Christmas party and made assignments. The history was given by Karen Hansen on her great-grandfather, Edward Clayton. For the Artifact, Kathy Bettz showed a picture of a young Brigham Young. The lesson “After The Rescue” was given by Merrie Mozingo. A warm bowl of Cream of Broccoli Soup and rolls was provided by the hostess, Karen Manning, for the eight members, reported Glenna Barnes.
The Preston 6th Ward Primary children had an activity at the church watching the church-wide Primary “Friend-To-Friend” Broadcast held last week. They made a turkey out of cracker packs and feathers out of fake leaves and googly eyes. They had pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, pumpkin bread and hot chocolate for refreshments.
The Preston 6th Ward Relief Society also had an activity serving a potluck breakfast on Saturday, November 5, with breakfast casseroles and muffins.
Their annual Primary program was held on Sunday, October 16. They followed the theme of the course of study this year of the Old Testament. They a sang song followed by a Primary class talking about the song, such as “I Hope They Call Me On A Mission,” “He Sent His Son,” and “I’ll Walk With Jesus.”
There’s still lots of “treasures” to find and that you can keep, re-hide when you find it on FunDay Friday starting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.