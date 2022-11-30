Support Local Journalism

It’s the week after Thanksgiving, and I forgot to say when I wished you a “Happy Thanksgiving” last week to remind you, like reminding you to set your clocks back for Daylight Saving time, to set your scale back 10 pounds last week.” Hope you all had an enjoyable Thanksgiving anyway!

The Community is invited to the Preston Special Needs Institute Christmas Program “Room In The Inn,” to be held on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m., at Preston South Stake Chapel. “We will be sharing our testimony of Jesus Christ’s Birth, Life, and Coming through music, art, and words,” invited Kim Wakley, from Preston Special Needs Institute.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

