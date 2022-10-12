Support Local Journalism

Every week I post that it’s FunDay Friday to find some “treasures” that are painted rocks that Jerri Jensen paints and hides. Jerri also shares her treasures with receipents of her choosing, like this past week she gave a painted rock to Theresa and Tim Taylor as well as to myself “…to let them know much that they are appreciated,” said Jerri. We, too, appreciate her kind gesture in our behalf. Jerri also went to the TCU at FCMC on Tuesday, September 27, where she painted some rocks with the residents and staff. “What a fun event. If you should have a fun event, please share it with the group, While looking for rocks or re-hiding them, have fun and be safe,” suggested Jerri.

Plan to join with the community for lots of fun events at this year’s Larsen-Saint Library Annual Cookie and a Book on Wednesday, October 12, 4-6 p.m. In case of bad weather, the event will switch locations from the library to the Oakwood School Cafeteria.

