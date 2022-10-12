Every week I post that it’s FunDay Friday to find some “treasures” that are painted rocks that Jerri Jensen paints and hides. Jerri also shares her treasures with receipents of her choosing, like this past week she gave a painted rock to Theresa and Tim Taylor as well as to myself “…to let them know much that they are appreciated,” said Jerri. We, too, appreciate her kind gesture in our behalf. Jerri also went to the TCU at FCMC on Tuesday, September 27, where she painted some rocks with the residents and staff. “What a fun event. If you should have a fun event, please share it with the group, While looking for rocks or re-hiding them, have fun and be safe,” suggested Jerri.
Plan to join with the community for lots of fun events at this year’s Larsen-Saint Library Annual Cookie and a Book on Wednesday, October 12, 4-6 p.m. In case of bad weather, the event will switch locations from the library to the Oakwood School Cafeteria.
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward held their Family Home Evening on Monday, October 3, at the home of Daz Buttars, 1st Counselor in the Bishopric. He led a discussion of “Questions from the recent General Conference speakers” that he posed. For instance, questions that Elder Rafael E. Pino, of the Seventy, talked about two food combinations. What were they? Answer: 1. Coconut sprinkled with chili and 2. Avocado with sugar. Another question was asked was “What musical instrument did Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, purchase for his wife shortly after they were married?” Answer: A piano. After the fun and enlightening questions, refreshments were served. (No, not coconut sprinkled with chili or avocado with sugar), but they ate from a variety of doughnuts and chocolate milk.
Thirteen members of the Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the Larsen-Sant Library on Monday, October 3. Karen Child gave a history of her great-great-grandfather. Marilyn Turner, talked about the artifact, which was a potato masher that her husband gave to his wife for her birthday. The lesson was given by Carol Cunningham. Kathy Jepson provided a sour cream lemon pie for refreshments.
The September Relief Society activity for the Preston 2nd Ward “Sisters Serving Sisters Through Friendship” took place at the Heritage Senior Living Center. Corinne Bailey, Activities Assistant at the Center said she appreciated those women who shared their time by coming to the Center this month who made their activities better by helping the residents! They helped make posters, played croquet marbles and exercised with the residents.
The Worm Creek Theatre on Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15, West Motor sponsors a free, fun Halloween movie. There will be a Haunted Maze to your theatre seat.
Start designing and carving your pumpkins for the Larsen-Sant Library Pumpkin Contest. Entries will be accepted starting on Monday, October 24.
Preston 6th Ward hosted a “Harvest Party” at the church building, on Wednesday, October 5, a time to gather and be grateful for the harvest. A chili cook-off was won by Brittney and Braydon Smith. Cornbread and cupcakes and sweet breads were served for dessert. The Relief Society held a “Getting To Know You” activity on Wednesday, September 14, playing “Getting To Know You” games and sitting around the campfire at the church pavilion roasting marshmellows to make S’Mores with graham crackers, caramel sauce and a confectioner’s bar to add to the S’Mores.
Signup for the Larsen-Sant Library, Birth to Age 5: Preparing children for school success, held on Thursday, October 27, 6-8 p.m. They will be learning about Language and Literacy for families with children ages 4-5. Dinner and childcare provided.
A reminder to register via Zoom at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com for the Preston Idaho Family History Center Class 2: Thursday, October 13, 7 p.m., “Adding and Correcting Information: relationships, locations, names, and dates in FamilySearch, using common sense.” Live class at the Family History Library, Monday, October 17, Class 3: “Finding people to add to FamilySearch through hints, genealogies, and partner sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage, FindMypast, Geneanet, Filae, etc.”
Seven members of the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers and one visitor, Alexis Beckstead of the Franklin County DUP, met on Monday, October 3, at Preston 3rd and 10th Ward building. Camp Captain, Eileen Griffith gave the lesson three historic markers, one of which was the Mormon Battalion. The artifact was given by Diana Byington. Nadine Jensen gave the history on her mother, who lived in Preston, which was a letter that her mother wrote to her mother’s sister. Fat Boy Ice Cream was served for refreshments.
