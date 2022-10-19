The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments.
Congratulations to Kanyon Thomas, son of Trent and Nicole Thomas, and Dallin Radack, son of Eric and Angela Radack of the Franklin 1st Ward on their baptism at the Franklin Stake Center, Saturday, October 8. The Thomas family gathered afterward at the Relic Hall Pavillion for Greek Yogurt, muffins and fresh fruit.
Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow in October is a self-guided walk located in the Hirschi’s back yard at 175 North 800 West, Preston, October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, through haunted grave yards of famous characters in horror movies, doll playland, clowns, a mad scientist lab, vampires, zombies and witches, displays of animatronic items, live characters with the aid of fog, strobe and fluorescent lighting. Exciting activities for young visitors and large scares for everyone wishing to be horrified. Call 208-851-1113 or check their Facebook Page for dates, hours and fee. All money goes to charity.
A reminder to register via Zoom at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com for the Preston Idaho Family History Center Class Live Class 3 at the Family History Library, Monday, October 24 “Finding people to add to FamilySearch through hints, genealogies, and partner sites like Ancestry, MyHeritage, FindMypast, Geneanet, Filae, etc.
A Fall Festival Ward party was held on Saturday, September 24, at the Preston 1st Ward church pavilion. They served hot dogs and chili for dinner. They had a chili cookoff. Three judges from the Relief Society and Elders Quorum chose First Place winner: Greg Noland, Second Place: Jim Uzzo, and Third Place: Meg Bouarero. There was an assortment of desserts such as cookies and pumpkin cake. The Young Men and Young Women were in charge of the games. They had a Cornhole Toss game, 3-legged race, sack race, Tug-O-War, ladder toss, count the candy in a jar, and guess the weight of the pumpkins. They also had face painting and a photo booth.
Residents at the Transitional Care Unit at FCMC boarded a bus for their monthly “Retail Therapy” trip to Family Dollar and Stokes on Tuesday, October 11. Other activities they have enjoyed was a classic car show for their Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10, and a summer angling day in August where they fished with poles and nets out of a tank filled with water.
On a sunny, warm day, parents and children eagerly looked through two long tables full of books, picked up a cookie, went on a story walk, and drew pictures with chalk on the sidewalk at the Larsen-Sant Library Cookie and a Book event on Wednesday, October 12.
Start designing and carving your pumpkins for the Larsen-Sant Library Pumpkin Contest. Entries starting on Monday, October 24. Winners will be announced on October 28.
Signup for the Larsen-Sant Library, Birth to Age 5: Preparing children for school success, held on Thursday, October 27, 6-8 p.m. They will be learning about Language and Literacy for families with children ages 4-5. Dinner and childcare provided.
The Worm Creek Theatre will show the movie “Black Adam” on October 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, and 31.
