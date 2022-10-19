Support Local Journalism

The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments.

Congratulations to Kanyon Thomas, son of Trent and Nicole Thomas, and Dallin Radack, son of Eric and Angela Radack of the Franklin 1st Ward on their baptism at the Franklin Stake Center, Saturday, October 8. The Thomas family gathered afterward at the Relic Hall Pavillion for Greek Yogurt, muffins and fresh fruit.

