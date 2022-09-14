Remembering 9-11, an annual memorial sponsored by the Preston Elks Lodge is truly memorable starting with the Veterans Parade, to the removing of the casket by the National Guard that represents the 9-11 victims accompanied by a Bag Piper. Talks were given, prayers were offered, film footage of 9-11, and the flag retirement ceremony are very thought-provoking. I appreciate the Elks Lodge members efforts to help us remember that fateful day.
The Larsen-Sant Library Summer Reading Program was effective encouraging readers of all ages to keep reading during the summer. The theme for the summer was “Oceans of Possibilities.” As a visual reminder to write down the titles of the books they read on a thin piece of colorful paper, the library staff set up a sea creature mounted on the wall of the library over the fireplace to form a chain around the library. The “Chain Around The Library” had a total of 2,112 paper chain links displayed inside the library representing 2,112 books read this summer. Impressive!
It’s that time of year enjoying a lengthy summer, with crisper, colorful days on the horizon. it’s a great time of year to visit the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge, meet with others, and be inspired by Biblical teaching. Cathy and Mike Bienert will be setting the table and serving the food, which will include veggies and fruit from the El Shaddai Garden. Please make a trip our way 4032 North 2100 East, Riverdale, Idaho, on Saturday, September 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “The Flip Side of Secrets.” Gloria Bagley will be leading this teaching and sharing time. The suggested donation for the day, including a hearty lunch and morning snack, is $35/person. To register, e-mail elshaddairetreat@gmail.com or call 208-852-3452.
Interested in bowling? I just learned there are ongoing Pop ‘N Pins bowling tournaments on Thursday nights for adult men and women leagues. Contact them for more information.
Did you find any painted rocks this week? They’re waiting for you every Friday morning hidden after 9 a.m. When you find a rock, post your find on Facebook Preston Idaho Rocks group.