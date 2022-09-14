Support Local Journalism

Remembering 9-11, an annual memorial sponsored by the Preston Elks Lodge is truly memorable starting with the Veterans Parade, to the removing of the casket by the National Guard that represents the 9-11 victims accompanied by a Bag Piper. Talks were given, prayers were offered, film footage of 9-11, and the flag retirement ceremony are very thought-provoking. I appreciate the Elks Lodge members efforts to help us remember that fateful day.

The Larsen-Sant Library Summer Reading Program was effective encouraging readers of all ages to keep reading during the summer. The theme for the summer was “Oceans of Possibilities.” As a visual reminder to write down the titles of the books they read on a thin piece of colorful paper, the library staff set up a sea creature mounted on the wall of the library over the fireplace to form a chain around the library. The “Chain Around The Library” had a total of 2,112 paper chain links displayed inside the library representing 2,112 books read this summer. Impressive!

