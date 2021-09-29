With school back in session, it’s good to hear periodic cheers on the weekends from the Preston High School direction for their football games, youth football camps, soccer games and cross country races. Yay!
Congratulations to Ryan and Annette Martin of Preston on the birth of their first child, Stetson Jace Martin, on Aug. 28. Grandparents are Steven and Hannah Martin. Annette's parents, David and Marie Allgyer of Pensicola, Florida, visited for a week to see their new grandson. Hannah can be found at the Domino's Pizza parking lot across from Stokes every Friday morning to early afternoon where she sells her homemade baked goods.
The girls in the Preston 8th Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a back-to-school activity in Sept. to help the girls remember their self-worth. Each girl picked a name on a piece of paper from the middle of the room, then wrote down three things nice about that person. Then each girl stood in the center of the room while everyone said nice things about them. "They weren’t allowed to deny any of it. They are to just smile and accept the answers,” said Lindsey Juhasz, First Counselor in the Young Women’s. “We reminded them to see themselves as God does.”
Seven members of the LoPine Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met for their monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, at Loenza Oliverson’s home in Preston. The lesson was given by Mary Judy. They had a light salad luncheon with rolls, Halloween candy and chocolate provided by Loenza, reported Eileen Griffeth, DUP Captain.
“She Will Move Mountains” was the theme for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Preston 6th Ward Young Women’s girls camp at Cinnamon Creek near Porcupine Dam in June, reported Brittney Smith, Young Women’s Specialist and Camp Director. Activities included tightrope walking, and shooting arrows, playing in the stream and kayaking in Porcupine Dam. For a service project the girls cut and hauled wood to various camp sites. They also tie-dyed shirts and socks to take home for themselves and for the girls who weren’t able to attend. The 14 girls and four leaders stayed in tents for the three days.
The Young Single Adult ward gathered at an adult leader’s home in Preston for Family Home Evening Monday, Sept. 20. The 25 members chose to have a night to sing Karaoke. “It was a lot of fun to see everyone get into the music and have fun with it,” said Jaycee Smedley, Ward Activity’s Director. They had nachos for refreshments.
Glenna Barnes, DUP Captain of the Tessa Winn Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Camp gathered at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Sept. 14, for a lesson “They Came On Their Own,” by Merrie Mozingo. Music was led by Glenna Barnes. Kathy Bettz talked about framed flowers made out of people’s hair that is displayed in the Franklin County DUP Museum. Peach cobbler with ice cream provided by Karen Hansen was served.