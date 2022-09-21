Support Local Journalism

When I was 12 years old, I embroidered in Primary on a square piece of burlap material in green embroidery thread the words “Great The Day With A Song,” “Make Others Happy,” “Serve Gladly” that I have hanging in the hall by my bedroom door, so that I see it every day upon arising.

Every morning I hear the ‘cock-a-doodle do’ at the first ray of the sun from the rooster who lives at the house on the next block but behind our house. He’s the first one to GREET the day with a song waking me out of a sound sleep. I’m not as cheerful as he is and have my husband close the window so I can’t hear the gravely-sounding rooster’s voice “sing his song.”

