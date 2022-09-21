When I was 12 years old, I embroidered in Primary on a square piece of burlap material in green embroidery thread the words “Great The Day With A Song,” “Make Others Happy,” “Serve Gladly” that I have hanging in the hall by my bedroom door, so that I see it every day upon arising.
Every morning I hear the ‘cock-a-doodle do’ at the first ray of the sun from the rooster who lives at the house on the next block but behind our house. He’s the first one to GREET the day with a song waking me out of a sound sleep. I’m not as cheerful as he is and have my husband close the window so I can’t hear the gravely-sounding rooster’s voice “sing his song.”
Now I, say to myself as I try to go back to sleep, I just have two more things to do today: “make others happy” and “serve gladly.” A good reminder to me to do these three admonitions every day now that I was greeted enthusiastically with a song!
Speaking of greeting the day with a song, over 120 people attended the Grace Fellowship Church Worship Service “Church in the Park” with congregational singing “Praises to God” led by Joel Webb on Sunday, September 11, at the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter. In a Bible message from Pastor Jim Mitchell from Hebrews 10:19-25, he emphasized that we draw near to God through faith that Jesus’s death is sufficient to cleanse us from all of our sins and make us worthy to enter God’s presence.
The church service was followed by a Chili-Cookoff lunch at the Lion’s Shelter. There were 12 different chilis in the chili-cookoff with the top three cooks receiving a hand-made chili-themed trophy. 1st Place: Jim Chavarria; 2nd Place: Chad Aronhalt; and 3rd Place: Bonnie Sweet. Besides chili to eat there were hot dogs, cornbread, potato salad, and many homemade cookies and brownies. The kids and teens also enjoyed a bounce house and other games played on the grass by the playground while the adults enjoyed visiting outdoors in the beauty of God’s creation.
A heads up to residents who want to know what the weekly Senior Center’s lunch menu is will find it where it has been published in the Community Calendar for almost a year. The meals are also available as Home Delivered Meals (not Meals on Wheels, which is a government program). Call the Senior Center to make arrangements, 208-852-2844.
The LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, September 12, at the Heritage Senior Living Center where one of their members resides. Eileen Griffith gave the lesson on “6th and 7th Wards.” Cookies were served for refreshments to the 9 members in attendance. “It was nice to be together again for our camp meetings,” shared DUP Captain Eileen Griffith.
Newcomers to Preston may not know that Farmer Dick Farmer’s Market located at 21 North 1st East in Preston has farm-fresh vegetables that are picked daily, such as cabbage, beets, corn, zucchini, melons, onions, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, cucumbers, yellow squash, and much more. This self-serve market is always open with lights on at night and under a covered white canopy in the driveway. Plastic bags are available or bring your own to carry the vegetables in.
Along with the vegetables is Gaby’s Corner that is filled with homemade white, wheat, cinnamon breads, and a variety of other breads and cookies. Payment is deposited in the wooden birdhouse. The vegetable and confectionary stands are located across from the Oneida Academy. If questions, call 208-970-7783.
The Preston 2nd Ward met at the church pavilion for a Linger Longer on Sunday visiting on a warm, sunny afternoon while eating sloppy joes, chili, chicken casserole, salads, and a plentiful supply of desserts.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the Larsen-Sant Library on Tuesday, September 6, for their opening social. The Camp Officers provided a lunch for the 10 members who attended consisting of chicken casserole, orange jello salad, tossed green salad, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, rolls, chocolate cake and ice cream. Cloteele Dahle gave the lesson. Gayle Hansen shared the history of her grandparents from Denmark. Marilyn Turner told about the Artifact, a pocket watch, that is displayed at the Franklin DUP Museum.
Sitting on lawn chairs in a circle in the backyard in Franklin of Dave and Amy Priestley, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric, the Preston Young Single Adult Ward met for their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, September 12. Priestley led a spiritual discussion surrounding life’s challenges. The circle extended from the concrete patio onto the grass where the young adults chatted together while eating apple pie, peach pie and ice cream.
The Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Tuesday, September 13. The history was given by Evelyn Jensen about her great-grandmother Eliza Thomas Jensen. The lesson “Women Homesteaders” was given by Merrie Mozingo. The Artifact history of the pocket watch that is housed in the DUP Museum was shared by Kathy Betts. There were seven members and one visitor present. LaDawn Miner provided cheese cake, Greek Yogurt parfait, and a peanut cup for refreshments, reported Glenna Barnes, Camp Secretary.
Stop by the Larsen-Sant Library often to check out the used book sale to find books to add to your private library at home. New books are being added regularly. Also book donations from the public are welcome.
Every Friday is Friday Fun Day after 9 a.m. “When you find your ‘treasure’ I call them, you can keep it, rehide or gift it. It’s your choice,” said Jerri Jensen the rock-painter. When you find a “treasure,” post your find on her Facebook Preston Idaho Rocks group.