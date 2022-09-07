Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Another year of life on this beautiful planet, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped me usher in another year to my life celebrating my birthday by gathering at the Preston City Park over the Labor Day weekend for a picnic and cooling as needed at the splash pad. Chicken salad sandwiches, chips, veggies, fruit and birthday cake were served.

After grilling hot dogs and hamburgers, eating chips and drinking water, the full-time missionaries delivered a message to the Preston Young Single Adults at their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, August 29. They then played Bull Honkey and Taco Goat Cheese Pizza card games. Someone also brought Virtual Reality Goggles to look through, reported Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you