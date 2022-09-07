...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Another year of life on this beautiful planet, my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped me usher in another year to my life celebrating my birthday by gathering at the Preston City Park over the Labor Day weekend for a picnic and cooling as needed at the splash pad. Chicken salad sandwiches, chips, veggies, fruit and birthday cake were served.
After grilling hot dogs and hamburgers, eating chips and drinking water, the full-time missionaries delivered a message to the Preston Young Single Adults at their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, August 29. They then played Bull Honkey and Taco Goat Cheese Pizza card games. Someone also brought Virtual Reality Goggles to look through, reported Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President.
As a Humanitarian Service project during the month of September, “Sisters Serving Sisters through friendship,” the Preston 2nd Ward Relief Society women participated with the residents at the Heritage Care Center in games and their exercise class.
The third annual fundraiser “Farm to Table Dinner” is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 5-8 p.m., at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale. A delicious dinner under the lighted canopy, live music and a silent auction is planned for an enjoyable evening of food and fellowship. Suggested donation is $50 per person. For more information and reservation, call: 208-852-3452 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com
The residents and Franklin County community helped celebrate 50 years “Still Groovy” after all these years of providing skilled nursing and long-term care and support for their friends and families at the FCMC Transitional Care Unit on Monday, August 29. Sandwiches with ham, turkey, beef and cheese were served with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, condiments, pistachio nut jello salad, chips, cookies, fruit punch and water were served. The evening was pleasant dining at the Gazebo and under canopies with tables and chairs set up in the parking lot. To commemorate and as a memento of the event, a fun activity for the whole family was to design and tie-die a white T-shirt provided by FCMC.
The Atalicoa Camp members of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers attended the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers at their annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. They were one of five camps who were assigned to give a history of their DUP camp. From Preston, Atalicoa Camp DUP Captain Phyllis Johnson, read a brief history of their camp formed in 1934 from their camp’s DUP Journal. Also in Preston, the LoPine Camp history was given by Penny Wright. She shared personal memories of the women in the Camp. “Our ancestor’s blood is running through us,” she said. The Sacajawea Camp and the Tessa Winn Camp in Preston along with other camps in the area were assigned to bring fruits, veggies, or cookies for the refreshment table available in-between the second half of the meeting which was the Officer Training Seminar. Several donated DUP artifacts were displayed during the Centennial.
Did you find any painted rocks this week? They’re waiting for you every Friday morning hidden after 9 a.m. Post your find on Facebook.