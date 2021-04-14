With warmer weather, several neighborhood women have joined together for early morning walks and getting caught up on how they are doing. Others continue to connect with texts and phone calls. “During this time I learned patience with staying home and having to be by myself and husband. I learned to be happy being home. There is always housework and yard work to do. I also do a lot of puzzles to keep my mind active. Not much has really changed for me. But what has been the hardest for me is not being able to be around family for holidays, Christmas, and birthdays. I just learned to be okay and looking forward to a better year this year,” said one woman.
As a child my siblings and I colored hard boiled eggs the Saturday before Easter with a variety of colors, designs and our name. The Easter Bunny would put that egg in a basket so we knew which basket was ours on Easter Sunday. There were a new pair of socks, and shoes, underwear and undershirt which represented discarding the old clothes and putting on the new or a newness of life, a barrette or hair clip, jelly beans, and a yellow marshmallow chick. My brother received the same things as us three girls except he got a tie clasp. That tradition was handed down from my mother’s grandparents to her parents, to her, to us. I also followed that tradition with my five children, who mixed them with their own traditions.
Community residents joined together on Easter Sunday, April 4 at 7 a.m. to greet the special day of the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ at a Sunrise Service in the Craner Park in Preston. “It was a beautiful way to start the day, joining together to watch the beautiful sunrise and hear a special scripture reading and Easter message by Pastor Joel Webb,” said Jeanine Webb. Hymns “Christ Arose,” and “Christ is Risen, He has Indeed” were sung by the gathered group led by Jeanine Webb accompanied by Joel Webb on the guitar.
With their extended family in California, the Jeremy and April Lopez family planted jelly beans in the ground around their house the day before Easter after visiting the aquarium in Layton, Utah. It was so fun. There was a Mermaid swimming around who came up to the window when she saw our children, waved and smiled at them,” said April. “Without a lot of our family around we are making our own Easter traditions as well as honoring those of our family.” After an Easter Sunday breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs and enjoying the contests of their Easter baskets, they went outside and discovered lollypops standing up in the places where they planted the jelly beans the day before. They have ham, potatoes, deviled eggs, and green beans for dinner. Throughout the day, the children looked for hidden plastic eggs.
Condolences to Myrna Gayl Ruffell of Preston, wife of Robert “Bob” Wilford Ruffell who passed away April 5, 2021, at the Franklin County Transitional Care Unit at age 84.
Our sympathy goes to the family of Loren Michael Lund, who died on March 29, 2021.