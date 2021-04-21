In a hall at my house I have an 8x11 wall-hanging that I embroidered when I was 12-years-old with just 11 words: “Greet the day with a song. Make others happy. Serve gladly.” I purposely hung it at that spot where I can see it often to remind me what to live by that day. I have found that when you serve others, it could change their life, I don’t wait for service to come to me, and I need to listen to promptings. Who did you serve today? If you don’t know how or who to serve, JustServe.org, a free online service gathers opportunities to serve according to one’s desire, skills, and time.
Gentry and Nick Coats were grateful for the service that was given to them during the past year. Gentry was expecting her third child several months after the pandemic hit. “Our neighbors checked on us during COVID-19. Then when the baby came in January, they brought meals to us, which we really appreciated,” said Gentry. They couple now has three children under the age of four. She enjoys spending time together as a family and felt the pandemic gave her more opportunity to serve her family. “I enjoy being at home and being with my family to see the simple things that I haven’t noticed before,” Gentry said. One thing that she has been doing more of is baking. “I found I have the time now to bake bread and I learned how to decorate large cakes.”
The Primary children in the Preston 8th Ward met together for the time on Sunday, April 11. The older group met for singing time while the younger group had a lesson, reported Nicole Goodsell, Primary President. “The children were excited to all be together again. It was so fun to see them all. We have also missed the comradery of being together with the members of our ward,” said Goodsell. “With five children at home, ages 14 to 3, we just moved our church classes to our home. It was very comforting to us to all be together at home. We learned how important it is to be kind to everyone. It was especially important during the past months to watch out for our neighbors. Even though we couldn’t get together, we received food and gifts on our doorstep and we were able to do the same thing at times for others, too,” she said.
Welcome to Kayla E. Cason who moved from Bountiful to Preston, to be closer to her daughter and 5-year-old granddaughter, “so I could spoil her,” Kayla said. Kayla sews, repairs sewing machines, collects rocks and likes to go fishing. “I love it here in Preston. I feel at peace,” she said.
Sisters, Erika Ray and Izzy Ray, along with a friend, Riley Smith, have started a country swing dance club in Preston called “Let Freedom Swing.” They meet Thursday evenings from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, at 74 South State Street, the building next to the Worm Creek Theatre. “.. it is also a good way to meet people our age, to have a good time with no pandemic restrictions, and to promote liberty,” said Erika. Under an American flag on the wall, Erika, Izzy and Riley teach swing dancing to music selected broadcast over large speakers. Those aged 18+ who are interested in attending the dance club are invited. There is a $3 admission fee. “Dress is casual and cowboy boots are encouraged to wear,” invited Erika. “We regularly have 200+ people coming every week to two step, 10-step, and country swing!”
The Preston South Stake Relief Society hosted its annual Women’s Conference virtually on Thursday, April 15. “In the past we have had our Women’s Conference in the fall but because of the pandemic we were not able to hold it last year. So we were excited to be able to hold this fireside,” said Shelby Bingham, Stake Relief Society President. “Since we are studying the Doctrine and Covenants this year, that also ties in with history about Joseph Smith, we invited Dr. Gerrit Dirkmaat, an associate professor of Church history and doctrine at Brigham Young University as the guest speaker for our fireside.” Dr. Dirkmaat worked as a historian and writer on the Joseph Smith Papers project.
It’s that time of year to step up to the plate with the Preston Recreation Baseball season (7-14-year-olds) starting Monday, April 26, for 10U games; Tuesday, April 27 for 8U (coach-pitch); and Wednesday, April 28 for 12U; all at the Preston City Park at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each night. Games for the 14U level are still to be determined. Joel Webb, who is making the Preston rec baseball program this year invites the public to “Come out and support your favorite team or player!”
The Young Single Adult ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which meets at the Preston 10th Ward building across the street from the fairgrounds, have resumed a full schedule of meetings, including the second hour of Sunday School, Priesthood and Relief Society meetings, said Bishop Jay Durtshi. “We want young single adults and parents to know that we are meeting and what we are doing. We also meet for Family Home Evening every Monday night. We’re so happy to be meeting back together,” said Durtshi.