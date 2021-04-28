It’s a pleasant sound when I step out onto my front porch to hear the singing of birds high in the treetops, or watch the birds hopping about in the grass. I’m amazed to look up and see Bald Eagles flying in circles over our house and landing in the tall pine trees across the street. Sometimes I have to duck as birds wing down our alleyway chirping and singing and landing in the trees in our back yard. The Mountain Bluebird is the Idaho State bird but I haven't seen one yet. I have seen a starling, blackbirds, sparrows, and robins. What birds have you seen?
Welcome to Bonnie and Joe Jones who moved from Dayton. They moved to a single level house, feeling it was a good time to downsize their home since it is now just the two of them.
Welcome to Robyn and Jeffrey Garrigues, daughter of Sydney Hale, who moved in with her while they are building their retirement home in Preston. They moved from Lake Stevens, Washington, near Everett, Snohomish County, due to a job relocation. They have three children and six grandchildren.
Congratulations to Heather Matthews and Eric Anderson on their marriage in Logan, Utah, on March 27. Heather is the daughter of Becky Matthews of Preston and Dave and Kriston Matthews of St. George. Eric is the son of Suzanne and Brian Anderson of Las Vegas. Heather is a 2014 Preston High graduate and 2019 Utah State University graduate, where they met. Eric served a mission to Brazil. The couple just got home from their honeymoon to Hawaii.
The children started meeting together for their Primary services on Sunday, April 18, reported Savannah Williamson, Primary President of the Preston 9th Ward. With approximately 50 children in the Primary, the Junior Primary met for singing time while the Senior Primary went to class, then they swapped places. “Several teachers said to me that it’s so good to feel that strong Spirit again in Primary,” said Savannah. “I look forward to having the children around me every week.” Her four-year-old son, Luke, "was so excited to go,” said Savannah.
Through an email, the members of the Sacajawea (South Preston) Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers received a lesson on “Indians of the state of Deseret,” by Cloteele Dahle. Secretary Alexis Beckstead shared short stories from the pioneer trail for the history. The camp runs a museum on First East and Oneida.
Fridays are Happy Hide and Seek Day for people to find decorated rocks, painted by Jerri Jensen.