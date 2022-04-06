There are evidences of Spring starting to appear even with daylight saving time “springing” forward one hour with the spring vernal equinox meaning equal light. March is traditionally known as the “green” month because dormant grass, trees, bushes and shrubs begin to blossom putting out green leaves. April brings rain showers and tulips and irises begin to poke their leaves out of the wet ground looking for the sunshine.
The Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met on Monday, March 14, at the home of Judy Mitchell reported Phyllis Johnson, DUP Captain. The history was presented by Judy Mitchell on one of her ancestors. Judy Mitchell also gave the lesson on the 175th Anniversary of the arrival of the Vanguard Company of Pioneers relating stories of the different groups before entering the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847. As hostess for the meeting, Judy Mitchell served cheesecake and a nut and candy cup to the six members who attended.
The Preston 2nd Ward Empty Nesters group assembled on Friday, March 25. A potluck dinner of a variety of beans and hotdogs casserole, Taco Tex Mex dip with chips, deviled eggs, and tossed green salad and dressing were served. Hostess for the evening was Alexis Beckstead who led the discussion encouraging attendees to share about their favorite vacation, summer trips and/or out of the country excursions. It was amazing to learn that there was a wide variety of travel and experiences from just a few people from Preston who traveled from Maine to California as well as out of the United States such as going to Jordan, Switzerland, Ukraine, Niagara Falls in Canada, Taiwan and Hong Kong, China, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Cadillac Mountain State Park in Maine overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, to Mt. Olympus in the state of Washington overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Big Bear, Yosemite, and the Redwoods in California.
The Relief Society women of the Preston 3rd Ward were greeted with a lei and enjoyed eating a Hawaiian Haystack, pineapple and fruit punch for dinner to go along with their tropical theme for their Relief Society birthday celebration under the direction of Barbara Talbott and her committee on Wednesday, March 30. Decorations were designed by Gerry Lynn Bingham. “The decorations were fabulous. There was a large fresh fruit table decorated with pineapples and silks to look like a palm tree,” said Gerry Crookston, Relief Society President. Ashley White, Fairview 1st Ward Relief Society 2nd Counselor and a high school teacher, was the guest speaker addressing the topic of “Self-Esteem.” The movie Johnny Lingo was shown. As a ward for their service project, they took supplies for children’s school kits to the Preston North Stake Relief Society celebration in March.
There are new painted rocks every week to be found on Happy Hide and Seek Day on Fridays after 9 a.m., said Jerri Jensen, who paints and hides the rocks.
The Preston 1st Ward Relief Society women are encouraged to individually look on JustServe.org for service projects they can do to celebrate the Relief Society birthday.
Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioaneers met at the home of Kathy Betts on Tuesday, March 8. There were two histories given. LaDawn Miner talked about her ancestor Sarah Goode Marshall and Karen Hansen gave a history of her ancestor Suzanne Lemoreaux. Kathy Betts showed a picture of a braided rag rug weaving from the Franklin DUP Museum. The lesson was given by Marie Merrill Mozingo relating historical facts about the various Vanguard Companies of Pioneers and of their arrival into the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, honoring the 175th Anniversary of that event. The six members celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by enjoying a cake with green frosting on green St. Patrick’s Day plates and napkins and a nut and candy cup served by Glenna Barnes, Camp Captain.
“Crown of Glory” was the theme for the Preston 5th West Relief Society birthday celebration on Thursday, March 3. Becky Child Eck of Smithfield was the guest speaker. “Remember to wear your crown and help others to strengthen theirs,” Becky said. A baked potato bar with chili, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, roll, and cream puffs and eclairs were served for dinner.
The Adult Institute classes continue meeting on Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m., studying 1 Samuel 1-15/1 Samuel 16-31.