Gratefully we picked our first zucchini and kale from our small backyard grow-box garden. The cherry tomatoes have lots of yellow blossoms and teeny, tiny round tomatoes forming. We were grateful for the several days of sprinkles and rain showers to aid in the process of the growth. Neighbors, family and friends also bring green beans and cucumbers to us, too.
Paul Jenkins, son of Jon and Lana Jenkins has been called to serve in the Salem Oregon Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He spoke in the Preston 10th Ward on Sunday, July 25. After training at home, he entered the Provo MTC on Wed., Aug. 4. He will depart for the mission field after two weeks.
The Preston 8th Ward hosted a breakfast in celebration of Pioneer Day on Saturday, July 24, at the church pavilion. They served pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit and juice at the church pavilion. The ward members enjoyed being together and visiting.
Advertisement
Cherie Carter, Relief Society President of the Preston 8th Ward, said they had an activity at the end of July for the women to help them get to know the new people who have moved into their ward over the past year. They played games and had cookies for refreshments.
Elder Derek Christensen, son of Cherie and Quivon Carter, of the Preston 8th Ward has been serving in the Atlanta North Georgia Mission for 14 months. He and his companion still have not been able to go tracting but are enjoying being able to do face-to-face park contacting with interested people.
The Preston 11the Ward had a ward party at Benson Park serving pulled pork sandwiches, potluck salads and desserts. They also played games and had a relay race.
Local photographer, Dick Spencer, is featured this month in the Larsen-Sant Library, where a few of his photos are on display. He was raised in Southern Idaho and is a graduate of Utah State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation. A photography class helped him learn how to appreciate the environment by taking photos at various times of the day like early morning or late evening hours in their natural light to enhance his subjects. Landscapes, skyscapes, wildlife and the beauties of nature of the local area have been captured in his photos. Along with the photos on display at the library, more of his photos can be viewed at www.pikastreetphotography.com