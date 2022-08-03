It was an eventful end of July with gathering as a community. The festivities started with the Rotary Club fireworks display at the Preston City Park on Friday, July 22, to the next weekend of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” July 28, 29, 30. There was “literally” electricity in the air as clouds quickly blew overhead by the strong wind followed by lightning, thunder, sprinkles, then cooling rain. Did it rain on the parade? Yes! But it didn’t dampen the spirit of the occasion as spectators continued to sit in the rain, or under the shelter of trees, or opened an umbrella. Chairs, cars and trucks have been lining the Preston City streets for three weeks to save their spot by the curb to watch the three evenings of the Rodeo Days Parade with approximately over 100 entries and they weren’t leaving and held their spot. New this year was the addition of the thin orange painted line by the Young Single Adult Ward for the children who quickly took a front row stand behind it along the parade route with bags in tow to pocket the candy, cups, toilet paper, coupons, and Otter Pops. Vendors and shoppers lined State Street and overflowed into Benson Park behind the Oneida Academy for three days during the Rodeo Days’ Sidewalk Sale, and from the smiles of those who rode the carnival rides were delighted. Then there was the rodeo. The music and the announcing was broadcast that could be heard throughout the city while participants sat on their horses waiting for their cue to compete amid the loud cheers, even with windows open at individual houses to let in the cool breeze. It was truly a memorable weekend!
In the parade, dance groups danced, PHS student council sang and danced, community members drove their tractors, and trucks with trailers or wooden wagons pulled by a team of horses sporting their local business logos. The Grace Fellowship Church had a float with their theme “God’s Grace Is A Gift” handed out candy and coupons for their lemonade stand at the Preston Rodeo Days Sidewalk Sale in Benson Park where they sold fresh-squeezed lemonade shake-up with their slogan: “The Grace of Jesus Quenches our Thirst!”
For a service project for their Family Home Evening on Monday, July 25, the Young Single Adult Ward painted the orange line for the children to stand at to wait for the candy along the parade route. Afterward the group met at their ward building and played Kitten Explosion, Cover Your Assets, Uno, and other card and board games. Popsicles were passed out for refreshments, reported Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President.
The residents at the Heritage Senior Living welcomed the first day of summer with an ice cream float social in June. They honored their pioneer ancestors by gathering at an outdoor hamburger grill for Pioneer Day on Saturday, July 23, reported Bart Wilcox, Legacy 2 Branch President. For Family Home Evening on July 18, Dee Boyce from Clifton played his harmonica for the residents. For another Family Home Evening, the Young Single Adults gave tribute to pioneer ancestors as well as sang pioneer songs to the residents.
With little cooler mornings, be the first to hunt for painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. It will also be fun to not only find the rocks, but to rehide them, if you want to.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open in August on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. to view pioneer artifacts and learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County.
There was a Grand Opening and ribbon cutting for the Cache Valley Bank, owned by Scott and Kris Beckstead, located in Stokes Marketplace, Friday, July 22. They served pulled pork sandwiches and salads. Lance Zollinger is the President of the bank. Then on Saturday, July 23, Larry’s Pharmacy also located inside Stokes served hot dogs for Appreciation Days.