It was an eventful end of July with gathering as a community. The festivities started with the Rotary Club fireworks display at the Preston City Park on Friday, July 22, to the next weekend of “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo,” July 28, 29, 30. There was “literally” electricity in the air as clouds quickly blew overhead by the strong wind followed by lightning, thunder, sprinkles, then cooling rain. Did it rain on the parade? Yes! But it didn’t dampen the spirit of the occasion as spectators continued to sit in the rain, or under the shelter of trees, or opened an umbrella. Chairs, cars and trucks have been lining the Preston City streets for three weeks to save their spot by the curb to watch the three evenings of the Rodeo Days Parade with approximately over 100 entries and they weren’t leaving and held their spot. New this year was the addition of the thin orange painted line by the Young Single Adult Ward for the children who quickly took a front row stand behind it along the parade route with bags in tow to pocket the candy, cups, toilet paper, coupons, and Otter Pops. Vendors and shoppers lined State Street and overflowed into Benson Park behind the Oneida Academy for three days during the Rodeo Days’ Sidewalk Sale, and from the smiles of those who rode the carnival rides were delighted. Then there was the rodeo. The music and the announcing was broadcast that could be heard throughout the city while participants sat on their horses waiting for their cue to compete amid the loud cheers, even with windows open at individual houses to let in the cool breeze. It was truly a memorable weekend!

In the parade, dance groups danced, PHS student council sang and danced, community members drove their tractors, and trucks with trailers or wooden wagons pulled by a team of horses sporting their local business logos. The Grace Fellowship Church had a float with their theme “God’s Grace Is A Gift” handed out candy and coupons for their lemonade stand at the Preston Rodeo Days Sidewalk Sale in Benson Park where they sold fresh-squeezed lemonade shake-up with their slogan: “The Grace of Jesus Quenches our Thirst!”

