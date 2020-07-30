Over 200 youth assembled at the Preston North Stake Center pavilion for a local Youth Conference held July 16-19. “Instead of the annual week-long youth conference at USU, due to the Covid-19, we had our own conference with workshops, a service project, and a fun time for them to be able to hang out with friends, games and food,” said Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men President
Each day was given a topic to match the theme: Temple Thursday featured a class taught by Stake President Richard Swainston on “Temple Worth and Worthiness” and President Brandon Stephenson shared about “Gathering Israel.” The four local missionaries taught about serving missions and how to share the gospel with friends and neighbors. Other workshops consisted of finding balance by balancing on a table top, and the youth put their finger print as a leaf on a painting of the Tree of Life.
On the evening of Friendly Friday were served hamburgers. Social distancing was encouraged while they played Human Foosball, Volleyball, 9-Square, Viking Chess, Ultimate Frisbee, Spike ball, and Cornhole.
On Service Saturday the youth gathered food from within their ward boundary and delivered it to the Preston Food Pantry. A total of 6,822 pounds of food was donated. The Oxford Ward youth gathered the most (1,079 pounds) and earned themselves a future pizza party.
Spiritual Sunday was a fireside held at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton by Eric Richards, a Seminary and Institute teacher in the Utah North Area. He spoke about "Gathering Israel."
“We appreciate all of the youth and leaders by adhering to social distancing throughout the local youth conference. It was a joy for the youth to be somewhat together where they could enjoy each other and feel the spirit,” said Buttars.
On July 23, thirty decorated bikes and scooters pedaled by moms, dads and children on their bikes followed the truck ½ mile to a Preston church building from Primary president Tamara Dahle's home in Orchard Estates subdivision. Taped on handlebars was information about one of their ancestors whou sought religious freedom. "We called it The Great Family Ancestor Bike Parade. We invited the whole family to participate to help with Covid restrictions and safety. “I wanted to celebrate the 24th of July in a fun memorable way to honor our ancestors as well as conform to the social distancing requirements. This parade was a perfect way to do it," said Dahle.
The parade started out under dark clouds with a few sprinkles and wind. At the end the participants were met with a real rainbow. Participants were given a modern twist on a pioneer treat, a filled water bottle, fruit leather and a mint candy.
The Grace Fellowship youth meet weekly via video chat to keep in touch. They are grateful now to be able to go to a park for games, fellowship and back to the church for their Bible study. As service projects they could be found clearing weeds and helping people with moving.
Congratulations to Jacob and Amy Burbank on the birth of their first child, a boy, Jaxxon, born on June 5, 2020. He was blessed by his father in the Preston 3rd Ward church building on July 5, assisted by Jacob’s brother, Brett Burbank, of St. George, father, Eugene Burbank, father-in-law, William Payne, Bishop Jess Gayle and counselor, Tyson Alder. Grandparents who attended are Eugene and Charlotte Burbank of Preston, and William and Deanna Payne of Show-Low, Arizona.
The Daughters of Pioneers (DUP) Museum was open on Pioneer Day. They will continue to be open on Saturday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. or by appointment. There is a new display of photos of the current DUP Presidency who are modeling the dresses for the era between 1890-1950. DUP monthly club meetings are not scheduled for the rest of the year but members stay in touch by e-mail.
