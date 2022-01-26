With temperatures dipping barely above freezing at night time and rising to the lower 20’s with a fog or mostly cloudy throughout the day, residents are staying inside trying to keep warm wrapped in a robe and blanket, monitoring their furnace temperature, or cranking up their gas fireplace or putting another log in the fireplace, and doing sitting exercises to keep the blood flowing throughout their body. How do I know? Because that describes our household these days. But life goes on as, thankfully, the Larsen-Sant Library is open, students walk to and from school, attending church meetings and activities, shopping for groceries, restaurants, gas stations, and the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, who were closed for several weeks, are in operation.
The new Glendale Ward, which includes Glendale, Riverdale and Preston residents, had their first gathering as a new ward themed “Getting to Know you” Social on Fri., Jan. 14, at their ward building in the Preston North Stake in Preston. Alan and Nelada White were given the assignment to organize the ward social. A roast beef dinner with cheesy potatoes, baked beans, salad, rolls, cake and cookies for dessert were served. Members were invited to the microphone to introduce themselves. A slide presentation followed introducing the new bishopric.
Phyllis Johnson, Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers Captain, reported that they met at her home in Preston on Mon., Jan. 10. The history was presented by Phyllis who showed several quilts that her grandmother, Annie Melissa Hoops Goodsell made. Annie had resided in Weston. The six members enjoyed the cherry crunch dessert and visiting afterwards.
The Tri-Stake musical fireside for families “The Prophet Joseph Smith and the Ongoing Restoration” featured former Nauvoo performing missionaries was held on Sun., Jan. 16, at the Dahle Performing Arts Center in Dayton. Jim Summers of the Preston South Stake had seen the performance in Riverton, Utah. His nephew and friends who were performing missionaries in the Nauvoo Pageant put together a fireside and invited Summers to attend. “I had the privilege of attending this fireside in October 2021. It truly was a spiritual experience. I felt very strongly that it needed to be shared in our community and invited them to come up here,” said Summers. The musical performance highlighted the events and challenges that transpired in the life of the Prophet Joseph through narration and song. A slide presentation shared the message of the unfolding restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. The singing by the group was accompanied by piano, guitar, and violin. “It was well-attended with over 650 people there on Sunday. Several people have told me that they enjoyed the performance and were touched by the message portrayed that night,” offered Summers.
Ryan Buttars, Preston North Stake Young Men’s President who attended the performance offered: “The auditorium was quite full. The performance was really good. The Spirit was strongly felt as the group sang to the many people who attended.”
The Young Single Adult ward members had a fun Family Home Evening on Mon., Jan. 10. They played Nerf Gun games and enjoyed root beer floats afterwards. For the next few Family Home Evening activities they are planning what movie they are making and doing the filming for the Young Single Adult Stake Film Festival to be held in February.
The Young Single Adult Institute classes began Wed., Jan. 12, taught by Dax Keller at their ward building.
The Adult Institute will meet Thurs., Jan 27. The discussion for class will be Genesis 37-50/ Exodus 1-10.