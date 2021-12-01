This last week of November was memorable with families gathering for Thanksgiving Day traveling to near and far places. Also, the ushering in of the Christmas season with an overnight dusting of snow on the rooftops and grass early Wednesday morning, the Christmas lights and Nativity scenes decorating lawns, visiting Santa, free movie at Worm Creek Opera House, live entertainment, the Festival of Lights Parade and fireworks display.
Ralph West, Veteran’s Coordinator and member of the Elks Lodge, invites the public to their annual Memorial Service for deceased members, Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at the Preston Elks Lodge.
“The Elks Lodge has about 220 members. The Elks are known to build on brotherly love. This Memorial Service is a way for us to pay homage to our past members,” said West. Light refreshments will be served.
Despite gathering on a cold evening with a cold breeze from the north, around 250 youth, ages 12 to18, met their Bishop and leaders at their individual ward building and drove to the Preston Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 16 for a “Light The World” activity by placing candles on the graves to reflect the light to emphasize that Jesus is the light of the world, and to look towards Him to help light the way in a darkened world.
The youth gathered around a huge picture of the Savior Jesus Christ where they sang together the hymn “I Believe in Christ.”
“The Spirit of the Savior was felt. It was a wonderful experience for us all who attended,” said Ryan Buttars, Preston North Stake Young Men’s President. “A huge thanks to the Stake Young Women’s Presidency, Shantel Kimpton, Jennifer Hadley, Lachelle Lindhardt, and Kristy Clawson, for putting this activity together.” The Preston North Stake Youth Council prepared the bags with tea lights to place inside the bags on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Seven members of the Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Franklin County DUP President, Alexis Beckstead, was a visitor at this meeting. Glenna Barnes, Camp Captain, gave a history of her great-grandmother, Fanny Cummings Earl, who was born in Maine, lived in Nauvoo, and Winter Quarters, where her parents died when Fanny was nine years old. She crossed the plains in 1848 with another family in the Brigham Young Company where she joined up with her brother and sister in the Salt Lake Valley. She later married Jacob Earl, lived in Logan, and was buried in the Logan Cemetery. There were two artifacts shared. The lesson was given by Merrie Mozingo. Refreshments were apple and pumpkin pies.
Quilters Anonymous, founded 11 years ago by Susan West, has 24 members. They meet once a month to work on quilts and have “Show and Tell” about their projects. Their recent project is making quilt blocks to decorate the clothes protectors at meal time for the veterans who live in the Veterans Home in Pocatello. The quilters have been meeting at the Franklin City Hall the past year. Their next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. in Franklin.
“It is a fun time for us to get together with those who are interested in quilting,” invited Susan. The group hopes to resume meeting at the Larsen-Sant Library on the second Monday in January 2022.
The Legacy 3 Branch in the Memory Care unit at Heritage Senior Living has been meeting with their 15 residents throughout November, outlines Jay Jensen, Branch President. The Presidency took treats to the staff and residents for Halloween, and hold weekly church services and “Come Follow Me” Sunday School lessons given by the Branch Presidency. For Veteran’s Day they had a patriotic program singing patriotic songs along with the talks. The Branch Presidency and their families sang “My Country Tis of Thee” to the residents. Jay Jensen gave a talk on “Gratitude” in church Sunday, Nov. 20, for Thanksgiving.
Robert L. Millet, author, speaker, and professor of ancient scripture and emeritus Dean of Religious Education at Brigham Young University, spoke at a Tri-Stake Fireside, Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Preston North Stake Center on “Repentance and the Atonement.”