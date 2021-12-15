What a week! Red and gold leaves still covered the green grass, then this morning I woke to seeing snowflakes falling on top of the grass covering it with a white crystal layer of white. Standing in my living room looking out the front window at the swirling, lacy snowflakes is like standing inside a glass snowglobe village that you shake up to make it look like it’s snowing. It’s a warm and peaceful feeling inside my house and I’m grateful for the water supply increasing in the surrounding mountains because of the snow.
A resident of Preston, Jerri Jensen, visited the Heritage Senior Living Center on Thursday, Nov. 18. She taught the residents how to paint on rocks, much to their delight. Jerri supplied the rocks, paints, and brushes demonstrating how to draw and paint a ladybug and snowmen. “I had a really good time spending time with them seeing their talent in this fun art work they did. They said they loved it,” said Jerri.
Carla Dopp, Heritage Living operations manager, commented about the activity: “The residents looked forward to this activity for quite some time. They loved it. It was a fun day for them and for the staff who helped them, too. We appreciate Jerri taking the time to come and give them this art class.”
Camille Parkinson, activities director, said the residents enjoyed learning how Jerri got started painting rocks. “This was a unique activity for our residents. It was something the residents hadn’t thought about doing. It was rewarding for them to create something beautiful out of a rock,” said Cami. “Then they wanted to go out and hide the rocks!”
It’s that time of year when Phyllis Vaterlaus and her daughter, Caryn, set up their Santa and mangers display in their home. They welcome people to come to their house by appointment to see the over 50 Santas, their collection of 125 nativity scenes, and the life-size nativity scene in their front yard.
“Polar Express” was the theme for the Preston 6th Ward Christmas party held on Sat., Dec. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church building. A railroad track was set up in the foyer where the Bishop, who was the conductor, met the “passengers.” He led them on the pathway into the gym that was covered with lights strung up in the gym. A breakfast of hashbrown casserole, muffins, hot chocolate and juice was served for breakfast. Behind several “window panes on the train” the Young Women sang Christmas carols. In the gym was Santa’s workshop where there were wooden ornaments to paint. Santa made a visit, there was caroling around the piano, and a nativity scene with a family in the ward representing Mary and Joseph with their baby were spotlighted on the stage. The passengers joined in singing “Silent Night.”
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Mon., Dec. 6 at the Larsen-Sant Library for their annual Christmas party. Lunch was served with turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, relish tray, Waldorf salad, pomegranate salad and rolls. For dessert they had creamie cheesecake, pumpkin squares and a 4-layer cookie. Nineteen attendees, members and three visitors had a gift exchange by passing the gifts around to each other while music was played. When the music stopped, the recipient claimed the gift that was in their hand. “It was a very nice day,” reported Echo Stocks, DUP Captain.
The Preston Young Single Adults had their ward Christmas party at their Family Home Evening on Mon., Dec. 6. They served a brisket dinner, Dutch oven potatoes, salad, homemade root beer and brownies. They created ornaments and decorated two trees for the ward. They viewed a video of their past year’s activities. They had a white elephant gift exchange where each person brought a gift, one person picks a gift, then the next person can take the gift or pick a new one until all of the presents are gone.
Seven members of the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Mon., Dec. 6, at the home of Phyllis Vaterlaus. The history was given by DUP Captain Eileen Griffeth of her great-grandmother, Eileen Riley Watson, who was from England. For the artifact, Dianna Barrington showed a picture of a horse-drawn sleigh that is in storage for the Preston DUP Museum. Mary Judy presented the lesson “Winter On The Trail.” She handed out a poem “An Echo On The Trail” that told of the birth of a girl with the Martin Handcart Company who was born in Echo Canyon. She was named Echo Lovinia Squires, born November 27, 1856. She also showed photos of the girl and her parents. They sang “Silent Night” and had a gift exchange. Each person brought a new sock and put a present in it, like a flashlight or candy. As a story was read and the word “right” was said, they each passed the sock to the right. When the word “left” was mentioned, they passed the sock to the left. At the end of the story, the recipient had the sock that they had in their hand for their gift. Pomegranate cheesecake and water were served for refreshments.