It was a long-time coming, looked forward to eventful day for the community of Preston to be invited to witness the ribbon cutting by owners Doug and Ginger Day assisted by the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce, Cache Valley Bank and Preston City of The Corner Building on Oneida and State Street, followed by an open house.
Oh’s and ah’s were heard as the public ventured on newly tiled and carpeted floors through the many suites of mostly already occupied large offices, conference rooms, break rooms, and an apothecary shop. Six large prints of Cache Valley’s famous artist Bill Hill’s paintings of the west depicting horses and the landscape adorned the walls, giving a flavor also of Franklin County. Ham or turkey sandwiches with cheese and lettuce, veggie tray, a variety of cookies, hot chocolate mixes, and water bottles lined the long refreshment table as visitors lingered longer savoring the special moment together for the occasion.
The Larsen-Sant Library’s 20-year celebration of their being in the library building festivities start on Mon., Feb. 21 through Fri., Feb. 25. There will be drawings for prizes as well as awards given to the participants of the human chain who helped transport books from the Carnegie Library to the Larsen-Sant building.
The Young Single Adult for Family Home Evening activities had a game night with ice cream for refreshments the last Monday night in January. Activities centered around the planning and filming of the movie they are making for the Young Single Adult Stake Film Festival to be held on February 14. On Mon., Feb. 7, they met at the home of David Priestley, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric who gave the lesson “Finding Joy In Life.” They had Valentine candies and hot chocolate for refreshments.
Residents at the Heritage Senior Living Center continue to meet together for church services for the Legacy 1 Branch. Daily activities are under the direction of Cami Parkinson and Corinne Bailey, who helped them make paper Valentines in February. For other activities throughout the week, Corinne had them play the game show “Jeopardy.” They passed out fake money so that at the end of the game they could see who got the championship.
For their activity in February, the Preston 9th Ward Activity Day boys made dinosaur Valentines with clever sayings taped to the door of their Bishop’s office to thank him for his caring service. The boys traced dinosaurs, cut them out and wrote a message on the dinosaur such as “Bishop, you are Dino-mite!” They covered the door with the Valentines. They also decorated Valentine cookies for refreshments.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Mon., Feb. 7, at the Larsen-Sant Library. Beverly Morris gave the lesson on “Pioneer Romances.” A history was given by Chris Hall about her great-great-grandfather Thomas Grover. His parents emigrated from England and he was born in New York. He was a River Boat Captain and helped the Saints move West. He helped settle Farmington, Utah, where he is buried. For the Artifact, Marilyn Turner showed a blue flint rock that is in the DUP Museum. Echo Stock, DUP Captain, reported that there were 10 members in attendance. To go with the month of February and Valentine’s Day, a delicious Angel Food cake with fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream were served by Marilyn Turner.