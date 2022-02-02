Temperatures dipped below freezing at night time enhanced truly it is a blessing being protected in a warm house.
However, despite the frigid temperatures, there are some people who think there is something good about it and see the benefits for having the cold, snow, and ice, like the combined Young Women and Young Men of the Glendale Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They went sledding down a popular hill in Glendale on Sat., Jan. 22. They ate doughnuts and hot chocolate to help keep warm.
Residents at the Heritage Senior Living Center continued to meet together for church services for the Legacy 2 Branch. For their Family Home Evening every other week in January, they had a sing along singing songs that the residents knew. For another evening, Allan Swainston, 2nd Counselor in the Branch Presidency, read some stories from a magazine that he receives about farm life that the residents could relate to.
Daily activities are also planned by Cami Parkinson, Activities Director, who helped them make paper snowflakes and suncatchers to hang in their room. Cami showed pictures of toys and childhood memories to spark their memories so they would share their memories with each other. For other activities throughout the week, Corinne Bailey, Activities Coordinator, led them in Target Trivia where the resident threw a mini-tennis ball with velcro at a target to receive a clue to answer and to guess what the answer was. Other games played were Bocce Ball, Bunko, obstacle golf where they can roll a golf ball down a tube, or using a croquet mallet or a golf club to knock off the opponent’s obstacles. They also loved playing Jeopardy earning fake paper money to see who is the champion at the end of the game.
Mark your calendar for a “Wild Game Dinner” provided at a special event at the Grace Fellowship Church on Wed., March 2, 5:30 p.m. Special guest speaker is John Jenks, from Ohio, President of the Baptist Church Planters. “He will be delivering a message primarily about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application,” outlined Pastor Jim Mitchell.
The Preston South Stake gathered to strengthen one another at their Stake Conference on Sat., Jan. 22, and Sun., Jan. 23. Speakers included the Stake Presidency, Brett Stuart, Stake President. Richard Nelson, 1st Counselor, and Troy Crouch, 2nd Counselor. Other speakers were Robert Crowther, 2nd Counselor and his wife, Brenda Crowther, Assistant Matron, in the Logan Temple, and President Richard Holley and Betsey Holley of the Utah Ogden Mission. Assigned members of the stake for both the adult meeting on Saturday and Sunday morning were invited to speak on assigned topics. Kayla Dahle, a recently returned missionary, who served in Chicago, and two outgoing missionaries, Cody Stuart called to serve in the Bentonville Arkansas Mission and Deborah Hornberger, called to the Texas Dallas East Mission all bore their testimony.
Paper airplanes were made by the Preston 9th Ward Activity Day boys, ages 7 to 11. They made a poster then flew their airplanes like in a March Madness Tournament, summarized Tina Fryer, Activities Day leader and her helper, Nicole Christensen. They had a snack afterward. With new boys coming into the group in January, they also played a “Get to Know You” game.
For their Family Home Evening the Young Single Adults met at their ward building on Mon., Jan. 24, where they began filming a movie for the Young Single Adult Stake Film Festival to be held on February 14, reported Molly Royal, Activities Chairperson.
Genesis 37-50/ Exodus 1-10 will be the discussion for class for the Adult Institute when they meet on Thurs., Jan 27.
The Young Men and Young Women from the Preston 4th Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got up early on their day off from school on Fri., Jan. 21, and went to the Logan Temple to do baptisms. Afterwards they enjoyed a breakfast at I-Hop in Logan.
Gaga Ball for their combined activity on Tues., Jan. 25, the Young Men and Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was played in the Preston 1st Ward.
Preston North Stake Young Men are participating in church basketball this winter by playing each other every week between January 5 and February 28. They will then play in a stake tournament on Sat., March 12. The Young Women are also playing basketball in the Winder Ward building every week but not competing in a tournament.