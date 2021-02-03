Jeanine Webb noticed “two teenage boys shoveling the driveway of an elderly woman’s house. I have also observed that they do it often. I love seeing random acts of kindness. It encourages me to look for ways for me and my boys to pass it on by providing service, too,” she said.
The young men and young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Preston 2nd Ward went ice skating at Eccles Ice Center in Logan on Jan. 12. On Jan. 26, Jeana Hansen, First Counselor in the Young Women’s Presidency taught the girls how to thread a 6-strand embroidery floss into a needle, and how to embroider five different stitches onto a hand towel.
The three sons of Joel and Jeanine Webb of Preston are excited that they have accomplished their January goal in their Karate class. Thomas, 12, advanced from Youth Level 2 Orange to Adult Level Orange. Nathanael, 11, advanced from Youth Level 2 Orange to Youth Level 2 Purple. Andrew, 7, advanced Youth Level 1 Orange to Youth Level 1 Purple. They have been taking Karate classes for over one year at Severe Self-Defense from Bryon Priestley, a class designed to help students be more aware of their body and to build confidence. They each received a new belt color to wear with their black “Gi.”
Tamara Dahle, Preston 1st Ward Primary President developed a virtual Primary room where families can click onto a bulletin page, a singing video with words to sing along with, and the lesson for the month. “It’s been well received,” she said. “The activity of the month for the children is using the Family History Detective magnifying glass to find a new mystery to investigate in looking for family heirlooms.” In January the teachers stopped by the house of their new class members to introduce themselves and continue to make contact with them each month.
The Atalicoa Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) in Preston have been keeping in touch with their members by phone to see how they are doing, reported DUP Captain Phyllis Johnson.
Fun get-to-know-you card games were played by the Preston 5th Ward Young Women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 5. They had popcorn and cookies for refreshments. This month the girls and their leaders visited families in the neighborhood for a fundraiser for the coming year to display flags on holidays in front of their house. “We went to BJ’s for a shake afterward,” reported Ruth Peterberg, Young Women’s President.