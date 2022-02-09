On Wednesday, February 2, it was Ground Hog Day. Because of the forecast and the past month’s frigid cold temperatures, wind, and snow, it was obvious what the ancient old legend started in 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, of what the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil’s announcement would be that day. Without hearing an announcement yet when I got up out of bed that morning, I looked out the bedroom window to see a layer of fresh fallen snow in the driveway. Hmmm…and I never saw the ground hog see his shadow that day to confirm it. It's official! Another six weeks of winter!
The Larsen-Sant Library has added a new club to their library programs called "Special Friends Club." It is for all adults who have special needs. The club is directed by library staff member Diane Steadman. Every week has a different theme with books and STEM activities along with sensory and learning materials to be enjoyed. The club will be held on Wednesdays at 12:45 p.m. at the library. They will also be celebrating their 20 years of being in the library building starting on Mon., Feb. 21 through Fri., Feb. 25, with drawings.
Residents at the Heritage Senior Living Center continued to meet together for church services in the Legacy 3 Branch. The Linrose Ward provided the speakers, music and the Young Men assisted with the sacrament. For their Friday Family Time in January, they had a Get-To-Know-You game. Elisa Davies from the Linrose Ward sang several hymns accompanying herself on the piano and violin. “It was nice to have the wards be able to come back in to help us with the Sunday meetings as well as Family Time,” said Branch President Jay Jensen, assisted by his wife, Nancy Jensen, Branch Relief Society President.
Daily activities are also planned by Cami Parkinson and Corinne Bailey. They played a roll-the-dice game with large foam dice that the residents had fun throwing.
Twenty adults attended a new group that was started called Empty Nesters. They assembled on Wed., Jan. 28, in the Preston 2nd Ward building Chris Hall with a committee provided a hearty Italian meal consisting of Chicken Alfredo made with Cavatappi pasta, Linguini noodles with hamburger and tomato sauce, tossed green salad, and a variety of cakes, cookies, sweet breads and cupcakes. Lots of visiting and taking turns introducing individuals learned about each other.
The Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation Tribal Council assembled for their annual Bear River Massacre Memorial on Sat., Jan. 29, at their Interpretive Site near the DUP Monument in Preston. Darren Parry, former chairman of the tribe spoke. Brad Parry, a Vice-Chairman of the Tribal Council outlined the plans for the Interpretive Center, and Rios Pacheco, Shoshone spiritual leader offered prayers.
The Young Single Adult Institute class meets weekly on Wednesday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Preston 10th Ward building, taught by Dax Keller. Kris Beckstead teaches one week. “The YSA are a tremendous group. Last year we studied about the eternal family and referred to the Family Proclamation extensively. The 2022 course is studying the teachings and doctrine of the Book of Mormon. “It is a cornerstone foundational course that is Christ-centered,” outlined Dax.