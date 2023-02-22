...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
For me, the month of February is memorable due to the fact that it is Valentine’s Day, also our son’s birthday, our wedding anniversaries, my husband’s birthday all in the same week, along with President’s Day, and the groundhog’s prediction of the weather.
With these events in our life also comes unexpected gifts from friends and family members, like a poster brought to our home by children and grandchildren filled with written notes on colored paper hearts, a month of Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Center for the both of us, a friend brought a bouquet of flowers, and several friends who dropped off homemade corn chowder and banana bread, chicken noodle soup and toasted cheese sandwiches so we don’t have to go out in the snow and cold to purchase food or gifts. We thank them for their love and kindness during this month.
It’s time for another day to pick up food at the Preston Community Food Pantry, Friday, February 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at 580 West Oneida Street, Preston, 208-254-2009.
Teresa Rasmussen, Larsen-Sant Library Assistant Director, announced an Out of School Support Grant that was awarded to the Larsen-Sant Library and Priestley Mental Health offering helpful free classes to be held starting in March at the Larsen-Sant Library entitled “Youth Empowerment,” a 4-week course to discover skills for a thriving life, addressing the topics of self-image, anxiety and anger, communication and social skills, and conflict resolution skills for elementary, junior high and high school age students. For registration contact the Larsen-Sant Library or Priestley Mental Health.
Fourteen Sacajawea Daughters of the Utah Pioneers assembled on February 6 at the Larsen-Sant Library. Echo Stocks, DUP Captain said “It was fun to be back together again after cancelling last month due to so many being sick.” Carol Cunningham gave the lesson on “DUP Items brought to their Museums.” Judy Nelson gave a history on her great-great-grandmother, Temperance, an industrious young girl who learned how to knit. Alexis Beckstead provided Lemon Pudding Cake for the refreshment.
The Preston Young Single Adults joined the Smithfield YSA 2nd Ward for their Family Home Evening on February 13 for a devotional about the “Cokeville Miracle,” listening to speakers who talked about their personal experience. It was Sunday dress as they congregated in the chapel and they visited and had brownies for refreshments in the Cultural Hall afterward.
The LoPine DUP rescheduled their camp meeting to February 13 convening at the Preston 10th Ward church building so the teacher could be there since she was out of town the week earlier during their normal meeting time. The lesson was given by Mary Judy on “Women Homesteaders.” The artifact was given by Diane Barrington. The 7 members present enjoyed homemade ice cream with bananas served in a cup made by Loenza Olverson along with Milano Cookies from Pepperidge Farms.
Residents at Heritage Senior Living in February went for a van ride around Preston looking for snowmen displayed in the yards. When they saw a snowman Corinne Bailey, Activities Director, revealed some trivia about them. On President’s Day they played Presidential Ring Horseshoes.
LaDawn Miner presided at the Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp. Glenna Barnes, secretary, summarized their meeting of February 14, held at the Preston South Stake Center. Thought and prayer were given by Chaplain Karen Hansen, Pledge of Allegiance and thought were given by Parliamentarian, Evelyn Jensen, Glenna gave a history of her great-grandfather, Jacob Earl. The lesson “Springville, Utah” was given by Merrie Mozingo. For the Artifact, Glenna Barnes showed a photo of a pair of wire cutters at the Franklin Museum. Strawberry pie was made and served to 6 members and one visitor.
Phyllis Johnson, Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers Captain, reported that they met on February 13 at Reva Boyack’s house. Reva gave the history of her ancestor, a great-grandfather, David Burbank, a bodyguard to Joseph Smith. The lesson “Women Homesteaders” was given by Judy Mitchell. The five members present enjoyed a strawberry shortcake with strawberries and Cool Whip provided by Reva Boyack.
