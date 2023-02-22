Support Local Journalism

For me, the month of February is memorable due to the fact that it is Valentine’s Day, also our son’s birthday, our wedding anniversaries, my husband’s birthday all in the same week, along with President’s Day, and the groundhog’s prediction of the weather.

With these events in our life also comes unexpected gifts from friends and family members, like a poster brought to our home by children and grandchildren filled with written notes on colored paper hearts, a month of Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Center for the both of us, a friend brought a bouquet of flowers, and several friends who dropped off homemade corn chowder and banana bread, chicken noodle soup and toasted cheese sandwiches so we don’t have to go out in the snow and cold to purchase food or gifts. We thank them for their love and kindness during this month.


