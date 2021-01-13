The new year came in with fireworks and shouts of “hooray” echoing in the air. It was a day several of my neighbors and friends took their snowmobiles out on the mountain trails or headed to Cherry Peak for skiing and snowboarding. Others grabbed their fishing poles, nets, and heaters to sit on the shore or the ice at Glendale Reservoir to catch fish. My tradition is to put my robe over my pajamas, sit by the gas fireplace and read a book, eat a leisurely breakfast and lunch, take a nap, have dinner, then watch “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Kenneth Palmer was sustained as the new bishop of the Preston 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 3. His first counselor is Weldon Cheney, and second counselor Chase Wilcox. Released with a vote of thanks was Bishop Tim Golightly, 1st Counselor Kenneth Palmer, and 2nd Counselor Linden Ransom.
Welcome to new residents Shawn and Kimberly Betteridge and their three children who moved from Santaquin, Utah, due to a job relocation. Cindy Hall, who came from Boise, Idaho, and Lisa and McKell Murphy are also new to the community.
Congratulations to Ty Goodsell, son of Jacyn and Nicole Goodsell, of the Preston 8th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on his baptism Jan. 2, at the Franklin Stake Center.
Condolences to the family of Beverly Thompson who passed away Dec. 25, 2020. The same to the family of Leah Kay Christensen Coburn passed away Dec. 26, 2020.