When a young mother with five children moved into Preston, a neighbor went over to her house to introduce herself and welcome their family to the neighborhood. She brought with her a Stargazer Lily plant that she had purchased in Belgium when she visited there recently. “Unbeknown to my new neighbor, the Stargazer Lily was my wedding flower. Nor did this neighbor know that I was having a very difficult time and was feeling very depressed. That super, sweet, loving gesture not only helped welcome me into the neighborhood and carried me through that time but I realized even more that Heavenly Father loves me and knew what was going on in my life.”
Congratulations to the three children baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) from the Preston 6th Ward on Jan. 9. They are: Ty Miller, son of Bill and Nicole Miller, Tate Chatterton, son of Jerry and Madelyn Chatterton, and Enoch Muller, son of Warren and Ellen Muller.
Congratulations to Khyleigh JoLondra Brown, daughter of Tonia Brown of Preston and the late Mark Heath, and Wyatt Kent Cazier, son of Kent and Amber Cazier of Riverdale, on their Jan. 21 marriage.
The January Sacajawea (South Preston) Daughters of Utah Pioneers learned about “Polygamy Stories of Local Early Settlers,” researched, written and shared by Alexis Beckstead. The lesson on “Pioneer Cooking” was summarized by Beverly Morris. The DUP Museum is open by appointment. Call Alexis Beckstead at 208-852-2428.
Dale and Lisa McElmurry recently moved from Prescott, Arizona, in December 2020, where they lived for five years. Lisa graduated from Preston High School. Her parents, who still reside in Preston, are Robert and Janet Johnson.