Well, from the many snow storms with wind and freezing temperatures at the beginning of the new year, the Wooley Caterpillar found in Cache Valley at the Logan Golf in the fall 2021 displayed its wide orange and black bands on its back were correct in predicting a harsh winter this year. Also, paramount to the moisture was the many fasting and prayers of residents in Franklin County.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Mon., Jan. 3, at the Larsen-Sant Library. Coltelle Dahle gave the lesson on “After the Rescue.” A history was given on her great-great-grandfather and where they settled in Smithfield, Utah. Marilyn Turner showed a picture of a horse-drawn sleigh that is in storage for the Preston DUP Museum. In attendance were 16 members and two visitors. A blueberry dessert was made and served by Leona Patterson, reported Echo Stocks, DUP Captain.
The Preston Young Single Adults met at the home of Bishop Jeremy Smith and his wife, Katie, in Dayton, for their Bishopric Monday Family Home Evening on Mon., Jan. 3. Bishop Smith led a discussion on “Being Anxiously Engaged” referring to the Doctrine & Covenants Section 58. Since the Bishopric is new, the young single adults were invited to ask them questions to get to know them. They had soft pretzels and hot chocolate for refreshments.
The Adult Institute met for their first class of the new year on Thurs., Jan. 6, at the Preston Seminary building. The course of study for 2022 is the Old Testament. The first class covered Genesis 1, 2, and 3, on Thurs., Jan 13 the class covered Gen. 4-11/Gen.12-17, and for the Thurs., Jan. 20 class will be: Gen. 18-23/ Gen.24-36.
Five members of the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Mon., Jan. 3, at the home of Penny Wright. Mary Judy gave the lesson on “After the Rescue” relating stories about survivors from the Martin Handcart Company, Jens Nielson and Elsie Rasmussen Nielson, their son, and a girl they brought with them Bodil Mortensen. She related another story about Ellen Pucell Unthank. Mary made a Danish heart-shaped red and white paper basket with a handle for each of the members. The basket contained several quotes typed on white hearts contained in it: “The heaviest load must have been the one carried in their hears.” Another quote typed on the heart was from one of the survivors, Francis Webster, 1856 pioneer. “I have pulled my handcart when I was so weak…then the cart began pushing me. I have looked back…but my eyes saw no one. I knew that the angels of God were there.” The history was given by Connie Yearsley about her Native American grandparents who grew up in Oklahoma. Gingerbread cake was served for refreshments.
The Relief Society activity for January in the Preston 2nd Ward were educated on good and accurate information regarding phishing and scams to learn how to protect themselves and their families against fraud. The class was given on Wed., Jan. 5, by Chad Hansen, Elders Quorum President.
The Knit Wits sent the last box for the year 2021 in December to Knit for Kids New World Vision program of crocheted and knitted items bringing the year’s total of pieces knitted and crocheted for 2021: 618 pieces: 25 knitted and crocheted blankets, 453 knitted and crocheted hats, 79 knitted and crocheted scarfs, 23 knitted and crocheted sweaters, 39 crocheted ponchos, 3 knitted mittens, and 3 knitted headbands. The Knit Wits meet on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall, 206 East 200 North, Preston. The group welcomes anyone interesting in joining to make items for humanitarian projects. They also need yarn to be donated for their projects. Yarn can be dropped off on Wednesdays at the Presbyterian Church. For more information, contact Linda Myers 435-881-1928.