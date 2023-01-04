With the new fallen snow over the Christmas break from school, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
The Grace Fellowship youth group 6th-12th graders helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families on Wednesday, December 14.
The Knit Wits meet at the Presbyterian Church in Preston every Wednesday at 11 a.m., to knit and crochet will visiting as well as teaching those interested in learning the craft. They send their finished items to “Knit for Kids” throughout the year. The year-end total for 2022 is 1,505 hats, 369 scarfs, 113 blankets, 96 ponchos, 59 sweaters, 17 mittens, for a total of 2,155 finished crocheted and knitted items.
December was filled with Christmas events. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, December 24, with music, lighting candles and a spiritual message given by Pastor Jim Mitchell.
Another event held at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday, December 18, Alice King brought her LDS ward choir to perform Christmas music. The congregation joined in singing with the choir the last Christmas carol “Silent Night.” Keith Buithus, Interim Minister, delivered a Christmas message. Following the worship service, a potluck luncheon was provided in the Fellowship Hall. Along with homemade bread and rolls, a variety of soups, Italian Wedding Soup, Minestrone, clam chowder, white chili, and potato were served along with a selection of desserts: Pizzelle cookies, peppermint fudge, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate cake.
The Young Single Adults gathered at the church for their ward Christmas party on Monday, December 12. They had breakfast food for dinner consisting of pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. Afterwards they had a gift exchange swapping inexpensive silly gifts with the 50 people who attended. On Monday, December 19, they made a gingerbread house, some working individually while others worked together as a group to make a giant mansion. They used graham crackers and frosting, decorating them with a variety of sprinkles, gumdrops and candies. While they decorated, they watched the movie “Santa Claus 2.” They snacked on the graham crackers as they decorated.
The Atalicoa DUP met for their annual Christmas party at the home of Secretary/Treasurer, Elda Winward on Monday, December 12. The four members who attended started with a luncheon of ham, baked potatoes, corn, lettuce salad, and key lime pie. They shared their happy memories and how they celebrated Christmas. A number was written on a gift they each brought and each one drew a number to match it with the gift.
The Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls had a Christmas party at the house of their leader. They played games and made Nativity ornaments.
A Christmas party at the LoPine DUP meeting was held on Monday, December 5, at the Preston 10th Ward church building after the lesson given by Mary Judy on “The Guard at Fort Seminoe Wyoming.” Lois Palmer gave a history of her husband, Joel’s ancestor. The 9 members present had a gift in a sock exchange reading a story with the words left and right passing the sock left and right. Phyllis Vaterlaus was the hostess. She brought several of her manger sets to show the members and served pomegranate pudding tarts. Diana Barrington also brought apple pie and cherry pie.
Children in the Preston 3rd Ward visited Santa on Tuesday, December 6, in the nursery room before their ward Christmas dinner. They had ham, Funeral Potatoes, rolls, green salad, brownies and ice cream. Scott and Tara Smith played a piano duet, the youth sang Christmas carols and a poem was read about Christmas.
A family reenacted the Nativity as narration was read and audio Christmas music played. The Primary children sang “Away in a Manger” in the Preston 10th Ward Thursday, December 8. Santa came and gave candy canes. Ham, beef brisket, baked potatoes, salad, rolls, pies and cakes was the menu. Tables were decorated with colorful ribbons down the center.
The audience sang carols, and Santa made a visit to the children after eating Beef Brisket, Funeral Potatoes, tossed green salad, jello salad, rolls, cakes and cookies served at the Preston 6th Ward, on Tuesday December 13.
Tables were covered with greenery and battery-operated candles adding festivity to the dinner of chicken, Dutch Oven Potatoes, green salad, rolls, peach cobbler and ice cream. The Primary children sang Christmas songs centered around Christ, the Young Women sang Christmas carols at the Preston 8th Ward on Tuesday, December 13.
Over 200 people gathered for their Christmas party at the Preston 4th Ward on Tuesday December 13. They ate ham, Funeral Potatoes, garlic green beans, rolls, brownies, lemon bars, and cake. The tables covered with white, green, and red tablecloths had presents, snowflakes, and candy canes down the center. The Primary sang carols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.