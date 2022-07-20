This year marks the 175th year on July 24th when the pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints entered the Salt Lake Valley. Over the years it is the day set aside to honor the pioneers. Since I am a 6th generation of pioneer ancestry, I would like to pay a special tribute to my pioneer ancestors. They were courageous, brave and faithful to heed the call to leave their homeland, coming from England, Wales, and Denmark, to gather as Saints to help build up the Church in America. I am proud to have these stalwart examples of their trust in God in my lineage to help me remember to be grateful for the comforts and blessings that I enjoy on a daily basis, and how good I have it in comparison to what they endured. Bless the pioneers!
The 12 Young Men and Young Women and their leaders in the Preston 1st Ward report their feelings about the pioneers when they participated in the Franklin Stake Trek in June 1-4. The leaders who attended as Trek Masters and the Ma’s and Pa’s were Bishop Mike Olson and his wife, Brother Jacobson and his wife, and Brother Jacobson and his wife. “The youth loved it. I heard a lot of them say they miss their Trek family. It was such a great experience for the youth and it really helped them get a glimpse of what it was like for the early Latter-day Saints,” recalled Heather Locke, Young Women’s President. “Most of them said ‘At first I didn’t really want to go, but I’m so glad I did. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had and I’m really glad I went.’” Heather added that her son C.J. went on Trek. “He said he could have spent another week at Trek. He loves the outdoors and sitting around by the campfire. It helps us remember how good we have it and to be grateful for what we have.”
The new Distinguished Women of Franklin County representatives are holding their first event “Confidence Camp” for girls elementary to junior high school age on Tuesday, July 26, 1-3 p.m., at the Preston City Park pavilion. “There will be interactive games and crafts implementing the Distinguished Women’s program goals to be an example of becoming your best self, to help girls to feel good about themselves and encourage them to be confident in themselves,” outlined Alyssa Crowther, Distinguished Young Women Representative. Crowther’s attendants, 1st: Lucy Zollinger, 2nd: Chloe Kunz; 3rd: Sophie Caldwell; and 4th: Emma Kunz, will assist her in delivering messages emphasizing the importance of setting goals and striving to reach them. Call or text 435-770-0894 if you have questions.
This week the Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls doned in bathing suits had a fun water activity going down a slide landing into water in a plastic swimming pool, sliding through a water tube located on the grass in the backyard, and also cooling down with popsicles while sitting on the deck in the backyard at the leader’s house on Tuesday, July 12.
The Young Single Adult had a devotional at the Executive Secretary, Doug Rallison and his wife, Sherrie’s home. Derek Bailey and Doug Rallison shared some thoughts about pioneer heritage. They played outdoor games like Corn Hole, enjoyed visiting, and eating banana splits in the backyard on Monday, July 6.
Take a stroll over to the Larsen-Sant Library with the family to read the story board walk on the front lawn “Goodnight Butterfly” by Ross Burach that will only be up for another week. See the calendar for the rest of the activities for this week. Elementary, teens and adults can participate in the Summer Reading program by picking up reading logs to read books in July. There are prizes and weekly drawings for those who turn in the reading logs by the end of the month. Then add a chain of the title for each of the books you read that is displayed in the library.
Get out early on Friday to be the first to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can keep the rocks or rehide them.
During the month of July, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. to view pioneer artifacts and learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County.
“The Flip-Side of Knowing A Little Bit About Everything” is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, taught by Gloria Bagley held at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Lunch, snacks, hot and cold drinks are included in the suggested donation of $35. To register call: 208-852-3451 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com