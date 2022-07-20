Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This year marks the 175th year on July 24th when the pioneers in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints entered the Salt Lake Valley. Over the years it is the day set aside to honor the pioneers. Since I am a 6th generation of pioneer ancestry, I would like to pay a special tribute to my pioneer ancestors. They were courageous, brave and faithful to heed the call to leave their homeland, coming from England, Wales, and Denmark, to gather as Saints to help build up the Church in America. I am proud to have these stalwart examples of their trust in God in my lineage to help me remember to be grateful for the comforts and blessings that I enjoy on a daily basis, and how good I have it in comparison to what they endured. Bless the pioneers!

The 12 Young Men and Young Women and their leaders in the Preston 1st Ward report their feelings about the pioneers when they participated in the Franklin Stake Trek in June 1-4. The leaders who attended as Trek Masters and the Ma’s and Pa’s were Bishop Mike Olson and his wife, Brother Jacobson and his wife, and Brother Jacobson and his wife. “The youth loved it. I heard a lot of them say they miss their Trek family. It was such a great experience for the youth and it really helped them get a glimpse of what it was like for the early Latter-day Saints,” recalled Heather Locke, Young Women’s President. “Most of them said ‘At first I didn’t really want to go, but I’m so glad I did. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had and I’m really glad I went.’” Heather added that her son C.J. went on Trek. “He said he could have spent another week at Trek. He loves the outdoors and sitting around by the campfire. It helps us remember how good we have it and to be grateful for what we have.”

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you