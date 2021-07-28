The Grace Fellowship Church Vacation Bible School was held July 12-21, under a blanket of clouds and a cooling breeze at times, in Preston Park. “Standing Strong in the Battle for Truth” was the theme. Children ages 4 to those who completed 5th grade participated.
Pastor Josh Green of the Calvary Church in Severance, Colorado, led the school. His team of 20 leaders and their families of youth helpers brought engaging activities and manned the different stations: Bible Study discussion, games, and learning gospel songs; an obstacle course where they learned to work together as a team; a craft area where they decorated a cardboard helmet, a wooden sword, cardboard shield, paper belt of righteousness, and a jeweled crown to clothe themselves daily in the amour of God. The children also enjoyed jumping in a bounce house brought in for their use.
A discussion of who they are and their mission in life was held while they ate snacks under the shade of a tree They cooled down with a myriad of water games. Suited in their armor, the “Knights and Maidens” had their pictures taken in front of a large cardboard castle called the Kingdom Chronicles. Each day the gathering started with a welcome and prayer by Pastor Green.
A free lunch was served to the community who attended on the last day. People came from Logan, and as far away as Vancouver, Washington, to attend. Preston’s Grace Fellowship Church also invited youth ages 12 to 18 to a Pizza Party in the Park on the evening of July 21, with water games, a Bible message by Pastor Jim Mitchell. More than 30 people attended this free event.
The members of the Young Single Adult Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Preston shoveled and leveled stalls and dirt paths as well as touched up paint where needed at the fair and rodeo grounds for their service project on their Family Home Evening night, July 19. Then, at the pavillion, they cleaned boots and rubbed them with mink oil, buffed and shined them for Deseret Industries. They had pizza afterward at the church building.
Jan Felshaw of Preston joined other quilters at a monthly meeting of the Quilters Guild on July 7, at the Franklin City Office building. They had a show and tell of their projects. Those in attendance brought their own projects to work on. They had salad for lunch.