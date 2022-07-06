The Preston City Park Splash Pad is increasing with children this past week donned in bathing suits running through sprinkler-like shooting water in all directions to cool down. Mothers, dressed in cool-type attire with babies, toddlers, and children of all ages sit on the grass under canopies their brought or under the tables with plastic shade coverings overhead, while they visit with friends, munch on snacks and watch their children frolic in the water with huge smiles on their face. The children can also visit the two play areas on the sand in the park to dry off before going back into the water. The Splash Pad is a nice commodity for Franklin County residents for recreation and a water park. A great big thank you!
A new story board walk on the front lawn at the Larsen-Sant Library to read for the month of July has been set up “Goodnight Butterfly” by Ross Burach. Check the schedule of activities for the Larsen-Sant Library Summer Reading In The Park on Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m., at the Benson Park/Oneida Academy in Preston. There are also movies, and the Library-At-School Lunch with a free book on Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.
Before it gets too hot during the day, it might be a good idea to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can rehide or keep the rocks.
The summertime months are also a time for gatherings for families and church members.
The Preston 4th Ward had a Campout on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at Downata Hot Springs. Members brought trailers and tents to stay overnight, while others came for the day and then returned home, and came back the next morning. The ward provided a barbeque dinner prepared by Lance Geddes with pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit, grapes, chips and S’mores. Candy was stuffed into a Pinata that children and adults had fun releasing the goodies in it, they also played yard games, had a scavenger hunt, some went swimming, and a relaxing time took place at the group site. On Saturday, June 18, breakfast was provided by the ward serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, and orange juice.
The Preston 2nd Ward had a Linger Longer with the theme “Feast in the Spirit followed with Fill Up with Food and Friendship” on Sunday, June 26. A variety of potluck consisted of chicken enchilada casserole, sour cream potatoes, ravioli, twisted noodles in tomato sauce, potato salad, ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and salsa, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, veggie tray and dip, jello salads, muffins, watermelon, cantaloupe, cakes, cookies, and lots of visiting on a pleasant warm day under the church pavilion.
The very active and energetic young single adults played water kickball set up in kiddie pools for the bases with wet plastic to slide into each pool for their Monday, June 27, Family Home Evening. After the game they munched on chips, cookies and soda, reported Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President.
This month the Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls did stomp rockets and talked about how their Standards in Primary can help them reach Heavenly Father outlined leaders Alexis Beckstead and Haley Drury. Then another week they did a gospel walk with yarn (to represent the iron rod) marking the path to the Savior. The yarn also took them off the path to disobey commandments, but they decided they could repent and get back on track. Treats were in the Tree of Life.
Jared Cox and his daughter, Ady, were “Ma” and “Pa” along with the Preston 2nd Ward Trek Masters, Chad and Jeana Hansen, to the 12 youth, ages 14-18, in their ward who attended the Preston South Stake Trek in Wyoming, June 6-9. It was Ady’s third time to have gone on Trek, once in Blackfoot when she visited with her grandmother, and twice as a youth going to Martin’s Cove in Wyoming. Having recently returned from her full-time mission to Toronto Canada Ady said “I wanted to go on Trek so I asked if I could go.” The answer was “Yes.” Among the highlights for her was visiting the gravesites with the tombstone monuments at Rocky Ridge with the names of the pioneers who died there, dancing the square dances, playing “Moose-Moose” in their ward camp around the campfire, participating in the competition with the other Ma’s and Pa’s in the gunny sack and three-legged races with her dad, and she did the stick-pull with the other Ma, Jeana Hansen, which Ady said was “evenly matched.”
The Ma’s and Pa’s were given a packet with pioneer stories to be read to the youth while on the bus, a daily devotional and as well as who had walked along the trail. Each Trekker was given a booklet where they could answer questions and write their thoughts. “How wonderful the kids were. They were so mature,” stated Ady.
Along with the well-planned meals eaten in camp and on the trail, consisting of breakfast sandwiches, ham sandwiches packed for lunch, apples, bananas, oranges, and chicken, Dutch Oven potatoes, and macaroni salad for dinner. Ady said it was always good to get back into camp and meet around the fire to rest. The last night was a testimony meeting. The youth stayed with Bishop Ken Palmer and Weldon Cheney, First Counselor, while the Ma’s and Pa’s went with the Preston South Stake Presidency, President Brett Stuart, Richard Nelson, First Counselor, and Troy Crouch, Second Counselor. “The Spirit was so strong being where the pioneers were and remembering their sacrifices of the Gospel,” Ady shared. Now home from her mission and going on Trek, Ady is working during the summer and will be attending BYU in the fall majoring in Psychology.