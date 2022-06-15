Summer time is here and the living is more enjoyable with the warm, sunny days. There are lots of activities planned and sponsored in the community to enjoy as a family, for the children to do with friends, parents and grandparents.
As the days warm up this month, put on your swimsuit and cool off at the Preston City Splash Pad. It will be a fun place to take the children during the summer months.
Another way to occupy the children during the summer, is to hunt for painted rocks at 9 a.m. on Friday that you can keep or rehide. Share your find on their Facebook page Preston Idaho Rocks.
The Larsen-Sant Library has a Summer Reading In The Park on Thursdays, at 10:30 a.m., at the Benson Park/Oneida Academy in Preston. There are also movies. When you go for a walk, be sure to catch the story board walk on the front lawn at the Larsen-Sant Library during the summer. The first story “No Pirates Allowed” is set up during June. The next story board walk will be displayed in July.
There is also Library At School Lunch with a free book, on Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.
The Preston City Baseball program is in its eighth week of games, under the direction of Joel Webb, Preston City Rec Baseball Director, who coordinates the games. The boys and girls ages 7-14 make up 23 teams who are playing ball at the three fields at the Preston City Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights at 5:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. The older kids play twice a week, while the other teams play only once a week. They will be starting their championship tournament games this week.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open for tours this month to see pioneer artifacts, Fridays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and on Saturdays, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
The El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge will be hosting their first Saturday event on June 25, with Gloria Bagley teaching “The Flip Side of Fear.” Gloria and Bill Bagley were the Founders of El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge and serve on the Board of Directors. Gloria continues to be the speaker at their retreats. The first event will be held at the Sanctuary and Refuge building 4032 North 2100 East, in Riverdale, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $35 per person. Lunch, snacks, hot and cold drinks are included.
The Young Single Adult Family Home Evening was held on Monday, June 6. They met outside around a campfire at the Second Counselor, David Priestley’s home, who led a spiritual discussion. They roasted hot dogs and had S’Mores. “We all had a good time eating and chatting with the last of us leaving about 9 p.m.,” reported Hunter Long, Elders Quorum President. At their last Linger Longer dinner they had Hawaiian Haystacks with pulled pork or chicken, white or brown rice, fried Chow Mein, olives, cheese, chicken soup, pineapple, chives, and brownies for dessert.
The Preston South Stake Young Men and Young Women ages 14-18 and their leaders met at the stake center on Monday, June 6, where they boarded buses to take them to Martin’s Cove in Wyoming for Trek this year. They returned on Thursday, June 9.