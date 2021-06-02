While we all slumbered through the night, Wed., May 26, 2021, the first lunar eclipse of the year was visible in America after midnight. But heavy clouds and rain through most of the night, blocked this rare event locally.
Phillip Nielsen likes to keep track of the stars, the sun and the moon. “Known as the Blood Moon, the most known lunar eclipse is the total eclipse where the moon passes through the earth's shadow, making it look reddish in color,” said Nielsen. What happens during a lunar eclipse is that the earth comes between the sun and the moon in a way that the shadow of the earth is either partially or entirely covering the view of the moon. “At this time the super moon is a lot closer to the earth which makes it appear larger,” said Nielsen. In other words, the moon has to be in the right part of its orbit and when the moon is full. The last lunar total eclipse was in January 2019 and the next one will be in May 2022.
Congratulations to the Preston South Stake and the Preston North Stake Seminary graduates who live in Preston. The Preston South Stake graduates are: Vanessa Griffeth of the Preston 2nd Ward whose bishop is Kenneth Palmer. Bishop Brandon Ormond, of the Preston 6th Ward presented diplomas to Abigail Lyon and Ty Miller. From the Preston 11th Ward, Alli Andrews, Kaylee Bergquist and Anthony Pendleton received their diplomas from Bishop Larry Checketts.
From the Preston North Stake Donald Curtis and Hyrum Smith of the Preston 3rd Ward received their diplomas from Bishop Jeffery Gale. Tiana Fellows, Benson Palmer and TyLene Royer received their diplomas from Bishop Ean Kunz of the Preston 4th Ward. Haylee Mortensen and Michael Taylor of the Preston 9th Ward received their diplomas from Bishop Brian Taylor. Zachary Burnett, Nathan Davis, Cole Harris, Paul Jenkins, Hallie Kunz, Karlee Lords and David McKenzie received their diplomas from Bishop John Balls of the Preston 10th Ward.
The Young Single Adult Ward bishopric invited high school seniors who are graduating this year to their annual Senior Day at church and linger longer afterwards. “We introduced the bishopric, elder’s quorum and Relief Society presidencies and expressed that we hoped they would come and join with us. We wanted them to come and see and stay for the two-hour block. We had a wonderful turnout Sunday,” said Bishop Jay Durtshi. Every fourth Sunday, the ward has a gathering called a "Linger Longer." Emmy Sadler, Linger Longer Committee Chairman and her committee planned chicken salad, ham and cheese, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit and green salads, and cookies. A selection of Gossner’s milk was on hand. “We’re excited to have the seniors join us after they graduate,” said Erika Ray, Relief Society President.
On Monday night, the Young Single Adults met for Family Home Evening. In the cultural hall they played human Foosball, holding onto PVC pipes, moving back and forth like on a Foosball table. They had donut holes and muffins for refreshments.
The young men and young women in the Preston 4th Ward served a Daybreak Breakfast to members on Saturday, May 22, at the Preston North Stake Pavillion. They served pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausage, hash browns, muffins, milk, chocolate milk, and orange juice.