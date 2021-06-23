Fathers and grandfathers were honored at the Young Single Adult Sunday service. Relief Society President, Erika Ray, and her counselors, Amma Christensen and Sariah Swainston spoke on ”The impact of fathers in their life.” The song “Father’s” was sung by the Relief Society, led by Sherrie Rallison, accompanied by Sariah Swainston. The fathers were given a PayDay candy bar as a token for being a great father.
Three sons and one daughter and eight grandchildren of the Kelly and Teresa Rasmussen family who all live in Franklin County joined in their annual festivities to honor their father, Kelly.
Jaycee Smeadley flew a long distance this year to Athens, Georgia, to be with her dad on Father’s Day, where she gathered with her parents, brother and sister for a cookout. “My dad is a great dad and an amazing guy. He’s kind, caring and loving,” she said.
An evening of gathering to eat and visit was enjoyed by members of the Preston 11th Ward at the pavilion behind the church building on June 15. They had pulled pork made by Paul Purser, Dutch Oven Potatoes, salads, rolls and many potluck of desserts.
Congratulations to Jaycee Winward who placed fifth in the breakaway roping at the Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals held in Pocatello, on June 12. She also participated in goat tying. “I really like doing breakaway roping. I had a good time doing the rodeo this year,” said Jaycee.
For their Family Home Evening activity, Monday, June 14, the Young Single Adult ward members were taught Self-Defense at the church building by John Long, a member of the ward, who is a Black Belt Sensi. They had cookies, cake and juice for dessert, reported activities chairman, Jaycee Smedley.