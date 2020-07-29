By THAYA GILMORE
In this new column, The Citizen will be covering the community connections in Preston.
For instance, on April 25, while shopping despite our Covid-19 fears, it was a nice surprise to come out of Stokes Family Market to find a note of comfort and encouragement taped to our car window from an anonymous fellow resident. It read “A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” I have the note posted on my refrigerator door to remind us of life’s lessons that we need to continue enduring. A big thank you to the person (you know who you are) for helping to uplift our day.
Also during these past months, many missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have received an early release, have been reassigned or released to return home, with no church meetings to greet them or to report their mission. Such was the case of Riley Trey Parker, son of Saundra and Paul Parker, who returned to Preston in March from the Calgary Canada Mission. He enjoyed serving on an Indian Reserve and made some life-long friendships. He is thankful for the opportunity to serve, and is currently working for Schreibers in Logan, Utah, saving money for school and excited to continue his education.
Congratulations to two 8-year-old boys who were baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 11. They are Jace Sorenson, son of Becky and Randall Sorenson, and Dallas Talbot, son of Eleanor and Denton Talbot.
Jerry and Carolyn Waddoups were released as Director of the Preston Family History Center serving all of Franklin County, a position they have held for six years. Their assistants were Lee and Deanna Foster of the Franklin Stake and Clint and Mary Dunn of the Preston North Stake. New Directors are Garth and Gail Porter of Preston who served a mission in the Family History Library in Oakland, California. The Waddoups will be greatly missed. They have lived in Preston for 45 years and will be moving closer to their four children, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren in American Fork, Utah.
If you have news, babies born, marriages, youth activities, service projects, college and school accomplishments, sports, Scout awards, or neighborhood activities, please contact me at intent902@comcast.net. We’d like to share the good things that are going on in our community.