The Young Single Adult Ward Family Night was held on Monday, March 7, at the house of the Ward’s Executive Secretary, Doug Rallison and his wife, Sherry, in Franklin. They watched the Devotional talk given on September 14, 2010, by Kim B. Clark entitled “Drenched in Gratitude: Protection Against the Spirit of Entitlement.” Clark was the 15th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho in August 2005. He served as a member of the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from April 2007 through April 2014.
A list of how they would like to be treated by others, and a lesson on proper manners for different occasions, was the focus of the activity for the Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls on Tuesday, March 8, under the leadership of Alexis Beckstead. For refreshments the eight girls showed how to eat a cupcake in a “mannerly manner,” Alexis said.
About 90 people attended a delightful community event called the Wild Game Dinner that was held at the Grace Fellowship Church on Saturday, March 5. Jon Jenks, President of the Baptist Church Planters from Oberlin, Ohio, was the guest speaker at the event unifying a group of people who have something in common celebrating the Gospel and hunting. He related personal hunting-related stories with some spiritual applications such as not being distracted by worldly things like social media, television, movies, and music but to open up to God’s Word in the Bible. A creative diversified meal of various recipes of elk, venison, catfish, alligator, moose, duck, macaroni and cheese, Dutch Oven potatoes, baked beans, rolls, soft drinks, water, cake and cookies filled six long serving tables of food.
Door prizes were given away by a drawing throughout the evening by donors: Bomgaars, Buffalo Wild Wings, C-A-L Ranch, Elk Country Lodge, Eye Care For You, Lazy One Outlet, Ace Hardware, Bear River Hot Springs, Lower Foods Outlet, National El Refuge Sleigh Rides, Papa Jay’s Smokehouse, Pepperidge Farm, True Value Hardware, Walmart, and IFA Country Store.
Decorations on the tables were a variety of wooden duck decoys and horns. There were also mounts of deer, elk, moose, and a bear-skin rug that hung on the walls of the church to add to the atmosphere, provided by Guy and Cindy Wright.
The Preston 6th Ward Young Men of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped with the moving of a ward member. For activities they went skiing, had a fishing day, and played basketball.
A fun family activity to do is to go on a Happy Hide and Seek Day on Fridays after 9 a.m. and look for the painted rocks that Jerri Jensen paints and hides in various places in Franklin County. Then post your find on the Facebook page of Idaho Rocks group.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met on Monday, March 7, at the Larsen-Sant Library. Carol Cunningham shared a few stories for the lesson on the “Days of ‘47’” celebration. Beverly Morris gave a history on her great-grandfather, George Choules, who immigrated from England and settled in Fairview, Idaho. For the Artifact, Marilyn Turner showed photos of braided rugs in the DUP Museum. To go with the hope of spring soon, decorations and rainbow sherbet ice cream and cookies were served by Ravana Griffeth to the 16 members in attendance, reported Echo Stock, DUP Captain.
Adult Institute resumes classes on Thursday, March 17, studying Numbers 13-36 and Deuteronomy 1-16.
Condolences to the family of Beverly Dunn, 90, who passed away on February 25, 2022.