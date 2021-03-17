It is the time of year for evidences of Spring to start to appear. March is traditionally known as the “green” month, near the Spring vernal equinox which means equal light. Day-light savings time took place on Sunday, springing us forward one hour to enjoy more of the light longer. Dormant grass, trees, bushes and shrubs begin to blossom and push out green leaves. The most widely recognized event of the month is St. Patrick’s Day, which is today. Maewyn Succat, was the patron saint, St. Patrick.
To celebrate our Irish ancestry, we eat corned beef, cabbage, Irish Soda Bread, green jello and Blarney Stones made out of angel food cake for dessert. When we lived in Savannah, Georgia, they had parades and put green dye in the rivers and water fountains throughout the town. March is worth noting. Its traditions may pick up your spirits after being cooped up for the last year. Those around you may be “green” with envy at your fun festivities.
The February lesson of the Sacajawea Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (South Preston), discussed pioneer evenings at home, researched, written and shared by Alexis Beckstead. The lesson was on “Wyoming DUP Markers” summarized by Clotele Dahle. Meetings continue to not be held through the spring. The DUP’s annual Jubilee Training meeting will be held in August. The DUP Museum is open by appointment. Call Alexis Beckstead at 208-852-2428.
The Preston 2nd Ward has a new Young Women’s Presidency: Jeana Hansen, president; Nicky Hollingsworth, first counselor; Raydene Murphy, second counselor; Anna Golightly, secretary. Released were Julie Cheney, president; Jeana Hansen, first counselor; Rachelle Marx, second counselor; Kristen Rawlings, secretary and advisor, Anna Golightly. The Young Women and Young Men met as a group for the first time for their lesson at church on Sunday, Feb. 28.
The Primary children started meeting on Sunday, March 14. They had a five minute lesson taught by one of the teachers and singing time. “I was impressed with how reverent they were for our first meeting after not meeting for so long. I think they were happy to be there,” said Savannah Williams, Primary President of the Preston 9th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She said the Primary Presidency in February took microwave popcorn and a coloring page to all of the children to encourage them to watch the Friend-to-Friend broadcast.